Blue Bombers bring the Grey Cup back to Winnipeg — and break it

The Grey Cup is here. It's broken, but it's back home.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers brought the Grey Cup back — albeit in two pieces — to Winnipeg on Monday afternoon for the first time in 29 years.

Hundreds of Winnipeggers erupted in cheers around the hug rug at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport as the latest hometown heroes arrived. The energy inside the airport intensified as the team hoisted the Grey Cup.

"We're just a gritty team. And Winnipeg is kind of a gritty city," quarterback Chris Streveler said.

A busted trophy could be seen getting handed from defensive lineman Willie Jefferson to linebacker Adam Bighill on a stage set up near the base of the luggage carousel.

The cup appeared to be separated from its base while the teammates struggled to keep it together in front of a roaring crowd. Cow bells, whistles and all-out screams emanated from the horde of blue and gold-clad fans.

Watch the Bombers carrying the Grey Cup — in two pieces:

"It's a little broken," someone shouts over all the racket as running back Andrew Harris motioned to lift part of the damaged crown jewel above his head.

The crowd started shouting "MVP! MVP! MVP!" while Harris held the trophy high.

Harris became the first player to be named both the most outstanding player in the Grey Cup as well as the most outstanding Canadian since Russ Jackson in 1969.

He played a pivotal role in helping the Bombers end their Grey Cup drought with a huge 33-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Sunday night's CFL final at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

Tyson Koschik/CBC More

Thousands of football fans swarmed Winnipeg's famous Portage and Main intersection on Sunday night to celebrate a championship that was almost three decades in the making.

The team flew back from Calgary on Monday and landed in Winnipeg shortly before 3 p.m.

Bomber fans cheering at the airport on Monday afternoon echoed Sunday night's triumphant chants of "O'Shea, O'Shea, O'Shea," praising the team's head coach Mike O'Shea to the tune of "Olé, Olé, Olé."

"Thank you very much for being here. I'll tell you what, it means a lot to the players," O'Shea told the home crowd.

"This cup's for you guys," he said.

Tyson Koschik/CBC More

Story continues