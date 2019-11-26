Blue Bombers, fans party through downtown Winnipeg with Grey Cup

The hopes of a city that waited nearly three decades to hoist the Grey Cup was encapsulated Tuesday in a fur coat-wearing quarterback chugging beers, a shirtless wide receiver blaring an air horn and a hometown hero throwing snowballs.

Winnipeg ate it all up Tuesday afternoon, as a rambunctious bunch of Blue Bombers were feted in a parade worthy of a city that endured the longest championship drought of any CFL team — until Sunday.

Many players struggled to describe what it meant to hoist a chalice last lifted in Winnipeg in 1990.

"It's kinda hard to put this into words, what this means to us," linebacker Adam Bighill told the rally, his voice hoarse.

"Maybe because, like you guys, you ain't got no voice left!" he yelled.

Bighill's enthusiasm personified three decades of bottled-up bliss, uncorked when Winnipeg won the CFL final 33-12 over the favoured Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary.

The players basked in the love of 10,000 fans, with rows of cheering Bomber supporters following the parade through the iconic Portage and Main intersection and toward The Forks, where a rally was held.

There was hometown favourite Andrew Harris revelling in the crowd's adoration, while tossing snowballs at his teammates in the vehicle up ahead.

There was a shirtless Lucky Whitehead — bedecked in goggles, a gold necklace and his signature red dreadlocks — hanging from the front door of a semi-truck, yanking on the air horn.

It is moments like head coach Mike O'Shea waving to the crowd while a cigar hangs from his mouth, or defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall nodding his approval as some fans cheer "defence!" specifically for him

It is an energetic Chris Streveler, draped in a fur coat, shotgunning beers. "Need beer," he and his teammates would shout, and every so often Winnipeggers tossed a beer in his direction.

It was for the fans who cheered and chanted, their arms outstretched so their phones could capture a party three decades in the making.

Some of them waited a long time for this celebration.

"I can't describe it, man — relieved, elated," Ken Burns, a longtime season-ticket holder, said.

"I was wishing and praying for this day forever and it's finally here," said Laureen Fuerst, one of three generations in her family born in a year when Winnipeg won the Grey Cup.

