Blue Bombers issue heat caution to fans heading to Friday's game

Blue Bombers fans are urged to wear hats and drink a lot of water if they plan to be in the stands at Friday's game.

The temperature at kickoff for the contest between the Winnipeg CFL team and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats is expected to be 33 C.

​

CBC meteorologist John Sauder doesn't expect much relief from the heat by halftime, either.

He forecasts a temperature of 31 C even as the sun is setting around 9 p.m.

The Bombers football club advises fans to take the following precautions:

- Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

- Monitor symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion or fainting.

- Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothing along with sunscreen.

The price of bottled Aquafina water has been reduced to $3 and fans are reminded that they can bring empty water bottles to fill inside the stadium or sealed plastic water bottles up to one litre in size.

Additional water refill stations have been added throughout the stadium for the game.