Blue Hills RCMP reports decreased calls for service in Quarter one of 2024

In a recent meeting with the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, Staff Sgt. Clint Wikander and Cpl. Grant Campbell delivered the news that calls for service in the Blue Hills area have decreased in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, with no assaults or sex crimes recorded in this quarter. The decrease is largely related to a decrease in traffic offences, but they have also seen a slight decrease in theft reports. However, there was also an increase in written warnings which would account for a portion of the decrease of traffic offences. Cpl. Campbell said he would ensure that traffic services is patrolling the area regularly.

False alarms have increased slightly but remain fairly low, especially compared to past years when they have been a problem. Staff Sgt. Wikander mentioned a bylaw that had recently been enacted by another R.M. in their jurisdiction that made it an offence to have repeated false alarms within a period of six months, which has cut down on them tremendously. False alarms, particularly when they are numerous, take law enforcement resources away from situations that may need them more urgently.

Council raised concerns about suspicious vehicles in the area from time to time, possibly scoping out farmyards. RCMP advised that they should report them immediately with a description or licence plate rather than waiting until long after the vehicle has left the area, and not to confront anyone directly in what could potentially be a dangerous situation.

Similarly, Council raised concerns about drones possibly being used to scope properties. RCMP said they hadn't received any reports of drone issues in the area recently, but that if anyone sees an unfamiliar vehicle parked near their property with a drone flying around, to take note of the vehicle particulars just to be cautious.

The RCMP representatives also met with Council in camera to discuss other matters.

Keri Prior, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Neepawa Banner & Press