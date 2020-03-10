Blue Ivy Carter Sweetly Asks LeBron James for a Signed Basketball After Lakers Defeat the Clippers

Blue Ivy Carter is a big LeBron James fan!

After watching the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday night with her dad, JAY-Z, the 8-year-old bashfully approached the star basketball player to ask for an autographed basketball.

In footage shared by ESPN, Blue can be seen joining her dad to congratulate James after his team’s victory — turning away as the athlete shakes hands with JAY-Z, 50.

Blue then gives James a big smile when it’s her turn to say hi and asks the NBA star for the memento.

“Okay, I got you,” James tells her. “You got school on Monday?”

As Blue nods her head, the NBA player tells her, “By the time you get out of school on Monday, you’ll have it.”

Earlier in the night, Blue and JAY-Z were photographed enjoying the game, with the rapper putting his arms around his oldest child as they watched the players on the court.

The “Empire State of Mind” singer kept it casual with a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers, accessorizing his outfit with a gold chain and Rhude baseball cap.

