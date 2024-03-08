Advertisement

Blue Jackets beat Oilers 4-2 as McDavid gets 100th point of season for Edmonton

  • Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    1/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates in on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) and defenseman Zach Werenski (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    2/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates in on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) and defenseman Zach Werenski (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Alexander Nylander (92) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    3/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Alexander Nylander (92) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) checks Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    4/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) checks Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) covers the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    5/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) covers the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) skates in on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) as Cody Ceci (5) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    6/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) skates in on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) as Cody Ceci (5) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Edmonton Oilers center Sam Carrick (39) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    7/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers center Sam Carrick (39) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) skates in on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    8/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) skates in on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) blocks a shot in front of Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    9/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) blocks a shot in front of Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) collides with Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) as Cole Sillinger (4) attempts to clear the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    10/10

    Oilers Blue Jackets Hockey

    Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) collides with Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) as Cole Sillinger (4) attempts to clear the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) celebrates a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates in on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) and defenseman Zach Werenski (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Alexander Nylander (92) scores on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) checks Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) covers the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) skates in on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) as Cody Ceci (5) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Edmonton Oilers center Sam Carrick (39) and Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (24) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) skates in on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) blocks a shot in front of Edmonton Oilers center Mattias Janmark (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) collides with Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) as Cole Sillinger (4) attempts to clear the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NICOLE KRAFT
·1 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Olivier, Alex Nylander and Dmitri Vornkov scored in the first period and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped the Edmonton Oilers' five-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory Thursday night.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 29 shots for Columbus, which has won three of its last four but remains last in the Metropolitan Division.

Connor McDavid got his 100th point of the season, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 30 for the Oilers, who are second in the Pacific Division behind the Vancouver Canucks.

Columbus jumped on Edmonton early, late and often in the first period.

Olivier got the scoring started at 6:20 off a feed from Sean Kuraly.

Nylander made it 2-0 with 5:06 left in the period, scoring his fourth goal in three games since joining the Blue Jackets from Pittsburgh.

Vornkov capped the period with an unassisted score 27 seconds later for his 17 goal of the season, tying him for the NHL rookie lead.

Hyman needed just 1:11 of the second period to cut the lead to 3-1.

An assist by McDavid made him the sixth player in NHL history with at least seven seasons of 100 points and extended his streak to 13 games.

Perry got Edmonton within one, scoring a power-play goal at 12:08 of the third, with 19 seconds left in the Oilers' man advantage.

Roslovic added an insurance open-netter for the Blue Jackets with 20 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Buffalo Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Nashville Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl