Blue Jays do their part, routing Orioles 12-4 in regular-season finale

·3 min read

TORONTO — A pair of George Springer homers, including a grand slam and a record-breaking blast from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pushed the Blue Jays to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.

Toronto hammered the lowly Baltimore Orioles 12-4 to sweep the regular-season ending series on Sunday. When the Blue Jays left the field with their 91st win and the 29,942 frenzied fans at the Rogers Centre behind, the possibility of extending the season by at least one more game was unresolved.

The Blue Jays (91-71) needed a win and a loss from either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees to make it to a tiebreaker game for one of the two wild-card slots.

The Yankees (92-70) won their outing 1-0 at home in the bottom of the ninth against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox (91-70) had just hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to take a 7-5 lead in Washington against the Nationals in the ninth inning as the Blue Jays retired to their clubhouse.

A large portion of the crowd began a "Let's go Nationals!" chant in the top of the ninth of the Blue Jays game.

The Seattle Mariners had a chance to make it a four-way tie for the two wild-card spots if Toronto won and the Yankees and Red Sox lost. The Mariners were behind 7-3 at home to the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning. If the Red Sox and Mariners lost, the Blue Jays would head to Boston for the tiebreaker game on Monday.

After hitting five homers in a 10-1 win on Saturday, the Blue Jays slammed four more long balls in the finale to extend their club record for homers in a season to 262.

The 22-year-old Guerrero's two-run homer in the second inning was his 48th to set a record for most homers in a season by a player 22 or younger. The remarkable Eddie Mathews set the record of 47 in 1953.

To go with his AL-leading 48 homers, Guerrero finished his AL MVP-candidate season with a league-best .311 average and 111 RBI.

The Blue Jays emerged swiftly with leads of 3-0 after the first inning, 5-0 after the second and 9-1 after three.

After Springer drilled his fourth lead-off homer of the year, the right-handed hitting Guerrero smacked an opposite-field two-run shot with Marcus Semien aboard in the second.

In the third, Springer belted a grand slam for his 22nd homer of the year.

A Guerrero walk, double from Bo Bichette, and a two-run single to centre from Teoscar Hernandez pushed Toronto's advantage to 11-1 in the fourth with his club-leading 115th and 116th RBI.

Semien smacked a two-out solo shot to left in the fifth inning for his 45th.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu (14-10) lasted five innings. He struck out seven, walked one and surrendered two runs on six hits, including rookie Tyler Nevin's first career homer in the third inning.

Ryu won for the first time since Sept. 6 and survived a scary incident in the fourth inning. With one out and Baltimore-designated hitter Trey Mancini on first base, catcher Pedro Severino hit a smash back at Ryu, hitting the Toronto pitcher on the inside of his right thigh. He stayed in the game but gave up another run in the fifth inning.

The Orioles (52-110) finished with the worst record in the American League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Today in History for October 3rd

    Highlights of this day in history: O.J. Simpson found not guilty of murder at his criminal trial; St. Francis of Assisi dies; Germany reunifies; Baseball's 'shot heard 'round the world'; 'Captain Kangaroo' and 'Mickey Mouse Club' hit TV. (Oct. 3)

  • One dead, one injured after plane crash in Montreal, police say

    MONTREAL — One person was pronounced dead and another hospitalized following an evening plane crash on an island near Old Montreal, authorities said Saturday. Montreal Police said emergency crews had been called for a report of a crashed plane in the Ile Sainte-Hélène area of the city at about 6 p.m. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada had dispatched two investigators to the scene as of Saturday night to gather details on the circumstances of the crash. Chris Krepski said the Cessna 172 wa

  • A farmers' market page-turner: See local authors and book lovers on display this weekend

    If your favourite day of the school year was the book fair, you're in luck. The St. John's Farmers' Market on Freshwater Road is being taken over by book lovers Sunday, offering approximately 40 vendors taking part in a local book fair. Farmers' market executive director Pamela Anstey described it as a combination of trade show, market and meeting place. "We thought it would be a great thing to get together a whole wide range of various different book sellers, peripheral organizations, anything

  • Ottawa police sees most diverse recruiting class amid possible budget freeze

    On his very first shift as an Ottawa police officer, Const. Niloy Ahmed tried to resuscitate an unconscious woman who had collapsed in her apartment. Despite his best efforts at CPR, she died. "I gave it my all but she didn't make it," Ahmed said. "It was tough — my first shift in and I wasn't able to save a life." This is the reality faced by police officers responding to 911 calls in this city everyday but the 30-year-old officer, now about 20 shifts into his career, hopes to bring more to the

  • Georgia votes in election shadowed by ex-president's arrest

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgians voted in municipal elections across the country that were seen as a test for the strength of the ruling party and which opposition parties hoped could lead to an early national election. The vote Saturday came a day after the arrest of exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who had returned to the country to try to bolster opposition support despite facing prison on convictions for abuse of power that were declared after he left Georgia. Opinion polls show

  • Police investigating Panda Game partygoers who flipped, damaged car

    Thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area in Ottawa following the annual Panda Game football match on Saturday. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he is 'disappointed and disgusted' by the chaos that ensued.

  • Emotional Merkel, marking German reunification, calls for tolerance

    Angela Merkel urged Germans on Sunday to forge a common future that draws on their diverse backgrounds, harking back to the 2015 decision to admit 1 million refugees that was a defining moment of her long chancellorship. Merkel appeared close to tears during an address to mark the 31st anniversary of reunification that may be the last before she steps down, although talks to build a new ruling coalition following last month's election could take months. She said the freedoms that came with German reunification 31 years ago had brought "so many new opportunities" for people from the former Communist East, where she grew up, but that many of them suddenly "found themselves in a dead end".

  • Quebec reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, one more virus-related death

    MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting 499 new COVID-19 cases today, along with one more death related to the virus. Health authorities say hospitalizations dropped by nine from Saturday's levels to 292, while the number of patients in intensive care climbed by five to 88. The seven-day average of cases is 574. The Health Department says of the latest reported infections, 346 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks. According to the

  • Military to 'be in position' Monday to decide where to deploy nurses in Alberta

    OTTAWA — Public Safety Canada says a contingent from the Canadian Armed Forces is expected to "be in position" Monday to decide where to deploy eight critical care nurses that will help Alberta combat the fourth wave of COVID-19. The federal agency also says the Canadian Red Cross is planning to provide up to 20 medical professionals, some with intensive care unit experience, to augment or relieve existing staff working in Alberta's hospitals. Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday that the pro

  • Government confirms about 178,000 blue licence plates still on the road

    There are more blue licence plates on Ontario roads than previously reported and the government is still working on a plan to replace them, CBC News has learned. The province says about 193,000 blue plates were issued and there are just under 178,000 on the road today. When they were officially scrapped, officials said 145,000 of the plates (which appear to be all in the CM-range) had been distributed. The Ministry of Government Consumer Affairs refused to provide the current number of plates wh

  • Richmond B.C. man grows pumpkin weighing nearly 900 kilograms

    The organization in B.C. for growing giant pumpkins says a Richmond man has grown the biggest ever in the province, weighing close to 900 kilograms. David Chan's 'papa bear' was among several giant pumpkins weighed at an annual event in Langley on Saturday, hosted by Giant Pumpkins British Columbia. Chan's pumpkin weighed 866 kilograms or 1,911 lbs. He also grew two other huge pumpkins, 'mama bear' and 'baby bear,' which earned him a special honour at the weigh-off for growing three pumpkins wei

  • Georgia votes in election shadowed by ex-president's arrest

    TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgians are voting in municipal elections across the country that are seen as a test for the strength of the ruling party and which opposition parties hope could lead to an early national election. The vote Saturday came a day after the arrest of exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who had returned to the country to try to bolster opposition support despite facing prison on convictions for abuse of power that were declared after he left Georgia. Opinion polls s

  • Serbs lift roadblocks in Kosovo as NATO moves to end car plate row

    JARINJE, Kosovo -Kosovo's border crossing with Serbia was reopened on Saturday as Serbs removed trucks and cars and NATO troops moved in under a European Union-mediated deal to end a dispute between the neighbouring countries over car licence plates. Kosovo special police forces withdrew from the border crossing in the north of the country nearly two weeks after Serbs blocked roads to protest at Kosovo's decision to introduce temporary licence plates for all cars from Serbia.

  • Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

    WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) -Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States were largely sparked by a Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. “No matter where you live, no matter where you are, this moment is dark,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, told the crowd at the “Rally for Abortion Justice” in Washington.

  • Soteldo on the mark as Toronto FC rallies to defeat Chicago Fire 3-1

    TORONTO — Yeferson Soteldo scored a goal and set up another to help Toronto FC extend its unbeaten run in all competitions to five games with a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC in MLS play Sunday. As in the midweek 3-2 triumph over visiting FC Cincinnati, Toronto (6-15-7) fell behind and then mounted a comeback, dominating in the second half. After going 0-14-3 when conceding the first goal, TFC has staged winning rallies in two straight games. And the strikes came quickly against two clubs also str

  • German Greens leadership steel party for government

    BERLIN (AP) — The leaders of Germany's environmentalist Green party urged their members Saturday to seize the chance to join the country's next government so they can help tackle the challenge of climate change. The Greens placed third in Germany's national election last week with 14.8% of the vote. They are in a strong position to form a governing coalition under the first-placed Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democratic Party, which came in fourth. A coalition between the Greens, t

  • 3 Swiss Guards who refused vaccination return to Switzerland

    VATICAN CITY (AP) — Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders have voluntarily left the storied corps to return to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official said Sunday. Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told The Associated Press that all Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service.” "Three members of the Guard have chosen not to adhere to that request, volu

  • Fire devastates Honduras' Caribbean resort island of Guanaja

    A huge fire destroyed or damaged more than 200 houses and businesses on the Honduran island of Guanaja on Saturday, forcing hundreds of residents to flee for safety and ravaging the tourism-dependent resort, relief authorities said. Dramatic video footage shared on social media showed rows of seaside houses engulfed in flames and wooden homes collapsing in Guanaja, a Caribbean island about 70 kilometres (44 miles) off the north coast of Honduras. Honduran Air Force dropped water on the island to douse the fire but not before it had destroyed many homes.

  • Eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit, queen says

    The world's attention will be focused on Scotland for next month's climate summit, Queen Elizabeth told Scottish lawmakers on Saturday, adding that they would have an important role making a better, healthier world. The queen opened the Scottish parliament on Saturday with fond remarks, four months after an election that returned a pro-independence majority pledging to hold a new referendum on whether to leave the United Kingdom. Next month, Britain will host the COP26 climate summit in Scotland, which British officials bill as the last chance for world leaders to commit to firm targets to reduce emissions for the next decade and avert catastrophic global warming.

  • B.C. capital facing shortage of COVID-19 isolation shelter spots for homeless

    VICTORIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has made a bad situation worse for the homeless and housing resources in British Columbia's capital, where shelter spaces are scarce for those who test positive for the virus, the province's housing minister says. David Eby said Friday he had hoped that once tent encampments were dismantled, the Crown agency BC Housing and provincial staff would be able to find more permanent solutions for the homeless, but a surge in COVID-19 cases hasn't made that possible. "As