Blue Origin launch: Jeff Bezos' New Glenn rocket launch called off due to 'vehicle subsystem issue'

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has called off the inaugural launch of its New Glenn rocket from Florida over last-minute issues on the vehicle.

The partially reusable New Glenn launcher had been ready for a liftoff that was initially scheduled for 6am GMT after being loaded with methane and liquid oxygen propellants.

But late in the countdown, Blue Origin repeatedly pushed back the liftoff time, with a spokeswoman on a company live feed saying that mission teams were examining "a few anomalies."

“We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window,” Blue Origin said in a statement.

“We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt.”

The delay could be at least 24 hours but will likely last longer as the company examines the snag for the high-risk, high-stakes mission.

