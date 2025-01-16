Blue Origin's first New Glenn rocket blasts off and reaches orbit

STORY: :: Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket blasts off and reaches orbit on its initial flight

:: January 16, 2025

:: Cape Canaveral, Florida

:: However, the rocket's reusable first stage booster failed to make a landing on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean

Thirty stories tall with a reusable first stage, New Glenn launched around 2 a.m. ET (0700 GMT) from Blue Origin's launchpad at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, its seven engines thundering under cloudy skies on its second liftoff attempt this week.

Hundreds of employees at the company's Kent, Washington headquarters and its Cape Canaveral, Florida rocket factory roared in applause as Blue Origin VP Ariane Cornell announced the rocket's second stage made it to orbit, achieving a long-awaited milestone.

The rocket's reusable first stage booster was due for a landing on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean after separating from its second stage, but failed to make that landing, Cornell confirmed. Telemetry from the booster blacked minutes after its liftoff.

The culmination of a decade-long, multi-billion-dollar development journey, the mission marks Blue Origin's first trek to Earth's orbit, where it plans to send dozens of customer satellites lined up on New Glenn's mission backlog.

Secured inside New Glenn's payload bay for the mission is the first prototype of Blue Origin's Blue Ring vehicle, a maneuverable spacecraft the company plans to sell to the Pentagon and commercial customers for national security and satellite servicing missions.