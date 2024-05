The Canadian Press

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Officials say a woman was attacked by a bear while she was walking her dog at a nature estuary in Squamish, B.C. British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says in a Facebook post that the trails have been closed since the attack happened Friday, when the woman was walking her dog and it ran off into thick bush. Officers say the woman then noticed two bear cubs and was "suddenly charged" by an accompanying female bear, suffering non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.