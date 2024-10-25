Blue skies and bitter tears: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent:

Temple guardian Abdel Karim greets visitors who have come to witness the sun's rays light up the statue of Pharaoh Ramses II in Egypt on Tuesday. The solar alignment only happens twice a year. [FAREED KOTB/GETTY IMAGES]

The day before in Cameroon, supporters of the governing party welcome home the country's 91-year-old president whose health has long been the cause of speculation. [AFP]

Women weave baskets during a cultural festival in the Libyan city of Ghadames on Wednesday... [MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP]

Music is also a part of the celebrations... [MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP]

And these girls dress in finery for the occasion. [MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP]

A curious collection of phones on a wall are part of the guided tour at Morocco's Atlas Studios in the city of Ouarzazate on Monday. [WILFRID ESTEVE/HANS LUCAS/AFP]

Young Buddhist monks line up to a receive an offering from the community as part of Kathina festivities on Sunday in Entebbe, Uganda. [BADRU KATUMBA/AFP]

It's time for a quick practice on Tuesday ahead of the Cape Town International Kite Festival... [ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS]

These women have travelled from Tunisia to take part in the annual event in South Africa, which raises money for mental health services. [ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS]

Artists perform during the Abidjan Border Forum in Ivory Coast on Wednesday. [LEGNAN KOULA/EPA]

Evidence of last month's floods linger in a corner of the Sahara Desert in south-eastern Morocco on Sunday... [AFP]

This school in Senegal flooded last week and the water is still ankle-deep as of Tuesday... [GUY PETERSON/AFP]

Many Nigerians have also suffered heavy flooding, including these people in Kogi state using a canoe to get around town on Monday. [OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP]

Zambia's Under-17 women's World Cup football team arrive in good spirits ahead of their match against Japan in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. [BUDA MENDES/FIFA/GETTY IMAGES]

On Saturday, Eritrean cyclist Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier competes in China's Tour Of Guangxi. [DARIO BELINGHERI/GETTY IMAGES]

Mourners in Mozambique hold this photo of top opposition aides Paulo Guambe and Elvino Dias, who were gunned down last week following a disputed general election... [ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP]

Esmerada Gonsalves, the widow of Elvino Dias, attends his funeral on Wednesday in Maputo. [SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS]

A catastrophic building collapse on Sunday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, leaves two people trapped. [LUIS TATP/AFP]

Sierra Leonean women and children who have been kicked out and abandoned by their Lebanese employers following Israeli attacks seek shelter in Beirut on Sunday. Their plight is shared by many African domestic workers who have gone to the country. [MURAT SENGUL/GETTY IMAGES]

And on Thursday, Jacaranda trees bloom in South Africa's biggest city of Johannesburg. [KIM LUDBROOK/EPA]

