Blue Sky Roofing | Morning Blend

- CBC
Property owners learning rules around septic tanks the hard way as landfill halts access
Ron Nugent says he figures his septic tank is just days away from overflowing. And like many others who are in a similar situation, he says he's coming to realize no one is coming to help."I'm losing sleep over it. My stress level is high. I'm nervous about flushing my toilets. I've instructed my family to take two-minute showers," he says."This should not be a problem," he adds. "This problem is created for some unknown reason I don't comprehend."Nugent's septic tank is under the deck at his wa
- BuzzFeed
The US Government's Recommended House Temperatures Has Everyone In Disbelief
- The Weather Network
Flooding possible as severe storms target Ontario on Friday
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday as another round of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
- CBC
Grolar bear hybrids in N.W.T. all traced back to same 'strange' female polar bear
A family of polar and grizzly bear hybrids, or grolars, in Canada's western Arctic — which all started with a "pretty strange" female polar bear — is "quite rare," according to a new study. The research paper, published last week in the journal Conservation Genetics Resources, used a new tool to look at samples from 371 polar bears and 440 grizzly bears across Canada, Alaska and Greenland. The samples had been collected between 1975 and 2015. Ruth Rivkin, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Un
- United Press International
Watch: Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California
A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
- CBC
Culling wolves alters the survivors and that could be 'bad news' for caribou, study finds
When wolves are killed by bullets fired from helicopters during Alberta government culls, surviving members of the pack quickly learn to evade the threat, a new study has found. For nearly two decades, Alberta has killed off hundreds of grey wolves each year in an attempt to bolster dwindling caribou populations, a practice critics have described as a misguided measure to help herds on the brink recover from habitat loss.New research sheds light on how the practice alters the surviving wolves an
- The Weather Network
El Niño is over—but La Niña may arrive during peak hurricane season
Forecasters see better-than-even odds that La Niña develops in time for the peak of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
- CBC
Calgary officials aiming for 'low end' of repair timeline after pipes arrive from San Diego
Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that ruptured, triggering citywide water restrictions, arrived Tuesday night from San Diego and are being prepped for installation.City of Calgary officials now say repairs could move quicker than previously expected.On Wednesday afternoon, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, Michael Thompson, provided an update on the repair timeline."As we look at the work completed to date — specifically the excavation
- The Canadian Press
Alberto, season's first named tropical storm, dumps rain on Texas and Mexico, which reports 3 deaths
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season. Authorities in Mexico reported three deaths from its rains.
- The Weather Network - Video
A changeable pattern may dominate your Canada Day long weekend
A look at the large scale temperature and precipitation patterns for the Canada Day Long Weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- BBC
One of world’s rarest cats no longer endangered
The Iberian lynx is now classed as "vulnerable" as numbers surge due to conservation efforts.
- Reuters
European lynx species rebounds from brink of extinction
A species of lynx found in remote areas of Spain and Portugal has rebounded from near extinction, with its adult population growing more than tenfold since the start of the millennium. Wildlife experts are calling the recovery of the Iberian Lynx unparalleled among felines in an age of extinction in which species are vanishing at a rate not seen in 10 million years due to climate change, pollution and habitat loss. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, which categorises species according to the level of risk they face in a "Red List" produced several times a year, bumped up the Iberian Lynx from "endangered" to "vulnerable" on Thursday.
- BBC
Using fake nests to save rare bird from dying out
Predation is seen as one of the biggest threats to the survival of the near-extinct capercaillie.
- Euronews
‘This is like a slow death’: Environmental toll of Gaza war laid bare in first UN assessment
The new assessment from UNEP follows a call from the State of Palestine to take stock of the environmental damage.
- Local Journalism Initiative
Sechelt implements tougher penalties for tree-cutting
As the province enters wildfire season, trees and plants in Sechelt can rest easy thanks to stronger protection measures being endorsed. Following discussion at the District of Sechelt’s May 22 committee of the whole, recommendations have been brought to council to enhance tree protection in the area. Recommendations include amending the Municipal Ticketing Information (MTI) Bylaw and Bylaw Notice Enforcement Implementation Byalw to administer more severe fines for those who unlawfully remove tr
- Washington Post
These small daily actions may affect how your body manages heat
As the summer sun beats down, many people may grab a frozen margarita or blast the fan. But, in some cases, those attempts at relief may not help. Some activities that you think provide relief may end up making you feel hotter. Overheated individuals can experience issues as relatively minor as heat cramps to more severe situations like heat stroke, which can be fatal. Although the deaths are often preventable, extreme heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States.Subscribe to Th
- Reuters
Explainer-How extreme heat threatens health and safety
With extreme heat gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere this week, authorities and public health experts have issued heat warnings to help keep people safe. Parts of China, India, the Middle East, southern Europe and the United States are bracing for the possibility of new record highs. Heat affects health in several ways.
- USA TODAY
Hiker in California paralyzed from spider bite, rescued after last-minute phone call
A hiker in California's Inyo County who was paralyzed by a spider bite was rescued after a last-minute phone call to search and rescue personnel
- Raleigh News and Observer
Tropical Storm Alberto forms in the Gulf of Mexico as hurricane season gets underway
It’s expected to be one of the busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.
- BBC
Boy hurt after touching giant hogweed in park
A nine-year-old has been left with blisters after coming into contact with the plant in Ryhope.