Blue supermoon 2024: How to see rare lunar spectacle

A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool during August last year - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe

Stargazers will be treated to a “blue supermoon” on Monday night, with the rare event expected to be visible thanks to clear skies.

The moniker “blue moon” refers to the occurrence of a second full moon in a calendar month or to the third full moon in a season of four.

Monday’s blue moon will be the third this season and happens to fall at the same time as a supermoon - a concurrence which won’t be seen again for more than a decade.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon is full and close to Earth in its lunar orbit, making it appear a seventh bigger and brighter than usual.

The Moon, which usually maintains a 384,000km distance from Earth, will orbit 23,000km closer.

While the last blue supermoon occurred in August 2023, tonight’s appearance will be the last chance to see the combination for more than a decade.

The next super blue moon is scheduled for January and March 2037, according to Nasa.

Despite the phrase “blue moon”, which has become synonymous with events happening exceedingly rarely, the Moon will shine red.

Small particles of ash and soot from a summer of wildfires in North America have been carried for thousands of miles across the Atlantic by the jet stream.

These particles, transported by narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, diffuse the sunlight, painting the sky with hazy reddish hues.

The first August supermoon is nicknamed the “Sturgeon moon” because, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it is when the Great Lakes used to fill with fish.

How to see the blue supermoon

The Royal Observatory in Greenwich said: “So long as there’s not too much cloud, the full moon will be an unmistakable white orb in the sky.

“This is a good opportunity to use a small telescope or a pair of binoculars to see the moon’s detailed surface, or even try taking a few interesting moon photos.

“However, you can see the moon perfectly well with just your eyes. Seeing moonrise just after sunset, or moonset just before sunrise, will be an impressive sight as it will appear enormous compared to the surrounding landscape.”

The phenomenon of a celestial blue moon occurs because the lunar cycle is slightly shorter than the months of the year.

Twelve lunar cycles are completed every 354 days, and the 11-day discrepancy means that every three years there is an overlap and two full moons occur in the same month.

If they happen to be when the moon is at perigee, or the point in its orbit at which it is nearest to the Earth, then the blue moon phenomenon occurs.