Bluebirds Score Big Goal in Tilbury Community

A strong finish to the 2023-2024 Western Ontario Super Hockey League (WOSHL) for the Tilbury Bluebirds has elevated them into third place in the 12-team league. A lopsided 9-2 win over the Delhi Flames at the Tilbury Arena on February 17 ended their regular season with a stellar 15-9-0-2 record.

However, not all of the Bluebirds' goals during the second half of the regular season have been scored on the ice as one very big one has been – and continues to be - scored in the community.

Early in the morning on Saturday, January 27, an unknown assailant or assailants broke through the front door of Rose's Family Restaurant, causing $2000 in damage and stealing $8300 in cash. Not only has the downtown diner been the preferred eatery for many Bluebird players and management, but the team is the favourite of Holly Demers, the owner of Rose's.

“We knew right away that we were going to help out Holly,” said Bluebirds head coach and general manager, Joe Byrne.

“She stepped up as one of our first sponsors this season and she was also one of the first people to volunteer with us at our home games,” continued Bryne, who is also the Bluebirds team owner. “There was no way that we were not going to give back to someone who has given us so much support.”

It was quickly determined that the best way the Bluebirds could help Demers was by donating the proceeds from the team's Score-O event.

In order to become the one Score-O contestant at Bluebird games, spectators had to purchase a game roster sheet that cost one dollar and have their number drawn at the Bluebirds' final three regular season home games. Winners won gift cards that were donated by a local Tim Hortons, Foodland and The Lincoln Grille. The Bluebirds also purchased gift cards from Rose's Restaurant for winners.

“It's not a ton of money that we are donating to Rose's, especially in comparison to how that community of Tilbury has responded,” claimed Bryne. “But we're doing what we can.”

The owner of Rose's Family Restaurant was understandably traumatized by the break-in and theft.

“When I received the phone call, I was so upset that I threw up,” admitted Holly Demers weeks after the incident. “My cook had opened up and called me at 7 a.m.

“She was screaming and crying and when she told that all the money was gone, I was sick to my stomach.”

Finding out that help was quickly on the way from the Bluebirds was almost as unexpected as the incident itself.

“Brandy (Girard-Simpson, a volunteer with the Bluebirds) messaged me and asked if I would be OK with it and I was overwhelmed,” she admitted. “I was grateful, but my pride also kicked in quickly because I really didn't want to ask the community for help.

“But it was beautiful and really, really nice that the Bluebirds wanted to do that.”

And for Demers to receive support from her favourite hockey team made the assistance even more special for her.

“I tell people that going out to the Tilbury Arena to watch the Bluebirds is a great night out, especially on a Saturday night,” she offered. “I love the Western Ontario Super Hockey League because they play the game the way it should be played – it's a physical game and there are sometimes fights too.”

While Demers remained thankful for the support that she and her restaurant have received and continued to receive from both her favourite hockey team and the greater Tilbury community at large, she suggested that anyone who still wanted to help out should reach out to Byrne and the Bluebirds for further instructions.

“I cannot tell you how much I have. been touched and appreciate the amazing support that we have received,” she claimed. “I will always be grateful for everything that everyone has done for us in Tilbury.”

While it was originally planned by Byrne and the Bluebirds to donate the Score-O sheet proceeds from roster sheet sales from the team's final three regular season home games, he was receptive to extending the donation from at least some of the team's home play-off games as well.

The first-round play-off opponent for the Bluebirds had yet to be determined by Tilbury Times publication date, but the best-of-five series was expected to start in Tilbury on March 1. More details of how persons interested in donating to Rose's Family Restaurant will be available then.

John Humphrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter