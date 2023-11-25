Bluegrass band Folky Strum Strum crossing the province to play Prince Rupert

A Northeast B.C. folk band is coming to town on Nov. 25, ready to rock the Wheelhouse Brewery in a double headliner with Kitimat-based Orphan Wells.

Iyan Bruvold, lead singer and banjo player for Folky Strum Strum, said the band is excited to be back in the Northwest. Last year, Folky Strum Strum performed in Terrace, though never made it out to the North Coast.

Based just outside of Fort St. John, the band have been playing their down-home, bluegrass tunes since they formed in 2010.

An employee of the Fort St. John municipality by day, Bruvold is originally from Saskatchewan but has lived in the North next to the Albertan border for many years now.

Bruvold described his band as “alternative folk,” though he finds it difficult to briefly describe the band.

After meeting local music aficionado Paul Lagace at the Mountain Man Music Festival, Bruvold and his band were convinced to make the long haul to Prince Rupert.

While a nearly 13-hour drive in November from Fort St. John might not be the ideal trip for most, Bruvold said he is stoked to get back to the Northwest.

“What I really like is the experience you get when you play,” he said. “You find yourself going to places that you would probably have never went.”

For Bruvold, storytelling in his music is one of his favourite components of the art.

”Where I came from is I find people’s stories really interesting,” he said. “I have even found fiction hard to get accustomed to, because I believe that there’s so many stories that human beings have had and then some of those stories we haven’t even heard.”

He said that though it’s often not the best time to travel, helping people out with a quick cure for cabin fever is very rewarding. The band is also playing in Prince George and Terrace on the way to the North Coast before they head back to the Fort St. John area.

Orphan Wells, a guitar duo from the Haisla Nation, is a staple in Kitimat’s music scene.

Doors open for the double header show at 9 p.m. at the Wheelhouse. Tickets can be bought online for $15 or at the door for $20.

