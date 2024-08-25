Blues Festival raises money to support Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association
From 12-4 p.m. at the town commons, eventgoers enjoyed local food, live music and shopped from vendors from across the state.
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
Me overhearing my mom gossip to company about me.
The actress wore The Row and was styled by Andrew Mukamal
Trump asked Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris to get a move on during a speech where he endorsed the GOP nominee.
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
Astrologers who interpret planets for a living are seeing surprises in November.
Donald Trump's niece offers advice to Kamala Harris on how to defeat her uncle in the upcoming debate.
A group of customers are hoping to save the popular item by reaching out to Costco.
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been praised for her growing "confidence" as her dance teacher reveals an incredible new look at the teen's skills. See the video here...
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have announced the arrival of their first baby—a boy they have named Jack Blues Bieber.Bieber revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the little boy’s foot.The name appears to be a nod to Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is Jack. Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber had Justin when they were both 18-years-old and split a few months after he was born.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delive
Donald Trump spent the last week trying to disrupt Kamala Harris' parade during the Democratic convention. But he seems to be the one knocked off stride.
"Every Brittany (but not Britney) peaked in high school." I'm sorry if your name is on this list.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ended in Europe and she rushed back home to Travis Kelce and they were photographed at Swift’s famous Rhode Island beach house.
One thousand three hundred eighty-eight days after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump appeared to tacitly admit that he lost to Joe Biden.Almost four years of denials gave way to one seemingly innocuous throwaway line, made while Trump held a press availability Thursday about immigration issues near a stretch of wall on the Arizona side of the U.S.-Mexico border.Holding up a printed copy of a graph that purportedly shows migrant encounter stats at the southern border, and which was on
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.
One critic called him "Ann Coulter with a penis."
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie has left fans worried about her privacy after a revealing photo with sons August and Ernest was shared on her Instagram account.
Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Trump, slammed former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for criticizing Trump during his speech at the Democratic National Convention, telling him to “sit the hell down.” “I am sick and tired of this fake nonsense. Sit the hell down. It’s enough. I am literally baffled by what I’m seeing,”…