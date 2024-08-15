Blues-themed bins to line route to Portman Road

Ipswich Town's Bluey and recycling mascot DiGBY launch the new bins to mark Town's entry to the Premiership [Ipswich Borough Council]

A town is marking its entry into the Premiership with an environmental twist.

Twenty-one newly wrapped recycling bins have been dotted around Ipswich in readiness for its return to top flight football on Saturday.

Ipswich Borough Council has teamed up with Ipswich Town Football Club to encourage recycling with the footfall of home and away supporters set to rise.

Neil MacDonald, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said the authority was "incredibly proud" of the club's promotion.

Mr MacDonald said: "The bins have been upcycled to incorporate Ipswich Town Football Club’s colours and we hope the eye-catching design will encourage increased recycling on the go and the correct usage of bins to keep Ipswich clean."

The bins will line the route from Ipswich Station to Portman Road, encouraging fans to keep the streets of Ipswich clean.

Based on Ipswich Town’s blue and white scarf, the new bins will include the wording "A Proud Premier League Town - think smart, think blue, recycle".

Mark Ashton, chairman and chief executive at Ipswich Town Football Club, added:

"Promotion to the Premier League is a great opportunity for both the club and the town of Ipswich to showcase itself to the world, and we’re proud to be playing a part in this important initiative."

