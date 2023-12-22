Bluewater asks for two more classrooms in new Beavercrest

The third time may be the charm in getting the new Beavercrest “right-sized” for Markdale’s growing popu­lation.

A report to increase the school capacity again came before the business board meeting earlier in December.

“The immediate addition of two classrooms was identified by staff as a need to meet the expected increase in students,” said Jamie Pettit, commun­ications officer for Bluewater Board of Education.

“We are uncertain of the timeline, but are hopeful for a quick turnaround given that construction is underway.”

The public will remember the time the new build was first approved as a triumph after the threatened closing of the school.

Then, the new Beavercrest was boosted in size from its original funding, to provide a 328-pupil capacity. The number of students had grown by 100 since the original approval for the new school.

This year’s ministry count in October showed that the student population was already 314, with more subdivisions building out and in planning stages, the report said.

Bluewater is making the argument that adding the class-rooms right now has definite advantages: quick design drawings, open pricing from the contractor and avoiding future disturbance from an addition.

“We are in the process of working with the Ministry of Education to seek approval for the additional two classrooms, Mr. Pettit confirmed last week.

Another noteworthy part of the staff report conveyed that the expected completion date of September 2024 will not be met. A new target has yet to be established.

Asked if the opening would be further delayed by adding another two classrooms, Mr. Pettit said no.

“Since the general contractor and tradespeople are already on site, we do not anticipate that the addition of classrooms will delay the completion date. This date will be communicated as construction continues.”

The province has committed to funding the re-build of the school, with two child care and EarlyOn spaces at more than $19 million at this point.

The staff report said that the board has some financing option from other funding sources if required, but Mr. Pettit told the Advance that “the staff is working to obtain costs and will be seeking ministry funding.”

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Flesherton Advance