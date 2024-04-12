Bluey boss responds to concerns the show is ending

Ludo Studio

Bluey's producer has responded to fears that the show could be coming to an end – reassuring viewers that it isn’t the case.

The hit children's series left many worried in its most recent episode after a "For Sale" sign appeared outside the Heeler family home, suggesting that the series may be drawing to a close.

Appearing on Radio 4's Today programme, producer Sam Moor noted that it is "the question on everybody's lips," before confirming: "No it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you.

"We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

Speculation has also grown about the show ending due to the next episode clocking in at 28 minutes, much longer than the average instalment.

Addressing the change-up, Moor said: "The team worked really hard to get that one out, everybody put all their love and effort into it."

The latest Bluey episode launched globally for the first time over the weekend, hitting Disney+ at the same time as its original Australian broadcast on ABC Kids.

The series focuses on Blue Heeler puppy Bluey and her family, including father Bandit, mother Chilli and younger sister Bingo.

Reflecting on the show's success, Moor noted: "It is something mums, dads, grandparents and kids can sit down and watch together.

"You can enjoy it on different levels but also for the same reasons. It is very relatable. We have had emails from people saying it is like you have a camera in my living room. And it is Australian which is very exotic."

Bluey streams on Disney+.





