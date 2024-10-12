“Bluey” Characters: A Who's Who Guide to the Heeler Family, Bluey's BFFs and More!

From Bluey and Bingo to Bandit and Chilli — and beyond — here’s a look at every character on the hit children’s show 'Bluey'

Ludo Studio Bluey Season 3 Episode: The Sign

Children, grown-ups, celebrities and even dogs all love to watch the hit animated children’s show Bluey.

The beloved cartoon, which follows a family of Australian Heeler dogs, debuted in Australia in 2018 — but quickly became a global phenomenon. It is now aired in over 60 countries worldwide (including the U.S., U.K. and China) and is one of the most popular children’s shows on the air, with almost 44 billion streaming minutes on Disney+ in 2023, according to Deadline.

“It’s a bit weird. I’m stoked,” Joe Brumm, the show’s creator, said to Deadline about Bluey’s success. “It’s an enormous relief because it was not a guarantee it would work internationally, and I had no idea if it would.”

Brumm’s concept — for a children’s show that adults could enjoy, too — has done far more than just “work.” Bluey has not only become a critically acclaimed success, but it's also evolved into a pop culture icon — even earning its own balloon in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Bluey is so beloved that when the season 3 finale, “The Surprise,” hinted that the show might be ending, fans were left in a panic. However, Bluey producer Sam Moor set the record straight about the future of the show.

“No, it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you,” she told the BBC in April 2024. “We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

With a season 4 of Bluey on the horizon — and a new batch of minisodes available to stream now — here’s a look at all of the playful pup characters that we’ve grown to love over the first three seasons of the show.

Bluey Heeler

Ludo Studio Bluey Season 3 Episode: Surprise

Bluey Heeler — the show’s titular character — is a 7-year-old blue heeler pup who is full of energy, curiosity and imagination. She loves to play games with her family (which includes her mum Chilli, dad Bandit and little sister Bingo) and her many friends.

One of Bluey’s favorite things to do is pretend she’s a grown-up doing grown-up things — whether that’s running her own taxi service or dressing up as Granny Janet with her little sister Bingo (a.k.a. Granny Rita). And although Bluey is only 7 years old currently on the show, viewers got a peek into the future in the season 3 finale, “Surprise” — where a grown-up Bluey visits her childhood home on the hill with her own future child in tow.

Bingo Heeler

Ludo Studio At kindy, Bingo gives a great show and tell about her cool crab claw.

Bingo Heeler is Bluey’s lovable little sister. The 4-year-old is a red heeler pup like her mum Chilli (whereas Bluey is blue) — but that’s not the only difference between the siblings. While Bingo is just as playful and energetic as her big sister, she also has a more sensitive and timid side.

When Bingo is not keeping up with Bluey’s antics, she’s often found playing with insects and bugs and marveling at the wonders of nature. She is also rarely seen without her favorite toy: A stuffed rabbit named Floppy.

Bandit Heeler

Ludo Studio Bandit Heeler

Bandit Heeler, Bluey and Bingo’s father, has become somewhat of a role model for dads everywhere. He is an archaeologist (he loves to dig up bones), but most of his energy is spent being a devoted and present father to his young daughters. That includes inventing games, playing dress up and even surviving attacks from the “tickle crabs.”

Bluey and Bingo can also thank their father for their active imaginations: Bandit, who is voiced by David McCormack, has several alter egos himself, including the cheeky Unicorse.

Chilli Heeler

Ludo Studio Chilli Heeler

Chilli Heeler is the unflappable mum to Bluey and Bingo, and wife to Bandit. She balances motherhood with her job in airport security — and also provides a sense of balance in the Heeler home, helping to calm the chaos when Bandit, Bluey and Bingo get a bit out of control.

Chilli, who is voiced by Melanie Zanetti, is equally admired by fans, even appearing on the cover of InStyle Australia’s February 2023 “icons” issue.

“Chilli is someone I would want to be friends with,” Zanetti told InStyle Australia about her character. “She’s smart and fun and has this dry wit, which I love. She’s so kind and really good at tuning into people, or dogs, particularly her little puppies. But she’s also really funny and has this great banter with Bandit.”

Uncle Stripe

BBC Studios Uncle Stripe

Stripe is Bluey and Bingo’s uncle, Aunt Trixie’s husband, the father of Muffin and Socks and Bandit’s younger brother. He loves squash, his car, BBQ and a good old fashioned “stumpfest.” Fun fact: Stripe is voiced by Dan Brumm, the younger brother of Bluey creator Joe Brumm.

Aunt Trixie

BBC Studios Aunt Trixie

Uncle Stripe’s better half is Aunt Trixie, who is also mum to Muffin and Socks and aunt to Bluey and Bingo. All the kids love Aunt Trixie because she always speaks her mind (and is known to tease the adults, too). Trixie, herself, loves spending time with her family and playing hockey with Chilli.

Muffin

Ludo Studio Muffin

Muffin, Bluey and Bingo’s cousin and Stripe and Trixie’s older daughter, is a non-stop pup who always speaks her mind (just like her mum). She is frequently full of energy (especially when she’s skipped nap time) — but struggles with taking turns, playing nicely and pronouncing her “r’s."

Socks

BBC Studios Socks

Muffin’s little sister (and the youngest in the extended Heeler clan) is Socks. At just 1 year old, she’s learning to walk and talk — and keep up with her big sister and big cousins, Bluey and Bingo.

Uncle Radley

BBC Studios Uncle Radley

Radley is Bandit and Stripe’s oldest brother. He worked on an oil rig in western Australia and, as a result, didn’t get to see his family — including his nieces Bluey and Bingo — very often. However, that changed in season 3's extended episode, “The Sign,” when Uncle Radley married Frisky. After learning she did not want to move out west with him, he quit his job and moved to the city to be closer to their families.

Frisky

BBC Studios Frisky

Frisky is Bluey’s godmother. She met Uncle Radley while babysitting Bluey and Bingo, and later married him in Bandit and Chilli’s backyard in “The Sign” — officially making her Bluey and Bingo’s aunt.

Nana Chris Heeler

Ludo Studio Nana Chris Heeler

Nana is the mother of Bandit, Radley and Stripe, and grandmother to Bluey, Bingo, Muffin and Socks. Though she was strict when raising her sons, she only has one rule as a grandparent: Everyone gets what they want. Nana is also voiced by show creator Joe Brumm’s own mother, Chris Brumm.

Grandpa Bob Heeler

Ludo Studio Grandpa Bob Heeler

Grandpa Bob is retired with Nana on Australia’s sunny Gold Coast. He took a journey to India to “find himself,” and made his return at Uncle Radley and Frisky’s wedding in season 3's “The Sign.”

Grandad Mort Cattle

BBC Studios Grandad Mort Cattle

Grandad Mort is Chilli’s father and Bluey and Bingo’s maternal grandfather. He served in the Army before retiring, and now spends his time canoeing, bush walking — and spending time with his granddaughters.

Aunty Brandy Cattle

Ludo Studio Aunty Brandy Cattle

Aunty Brandy is Chilli’s sister and Bluey and Bingo’s aunt. Though she and Chilli spent four years apart, they’ve since reconnected — and Chilli has bonded with her nieces, as well. Brandy (who is voiced by Rose Byrne) appeared in one of Bluey’s most emotional episodes (“Onesies”), where it was implied that she dealt with infertility. However, in season 3's “The Sign,” it is revealed that Brandy is pregnant.

Calypso

Ludo Studio Calypso

Calypso is Bluey’s teacher at school. An Australian shepherd, Calypso can be found singing and humming in the classroom as she keeps an eye on her students.

Chloe

Ludo Studio Chloe

Chloe, a dalmatian, is Bluey’s best friend. She’s kind, gentle and smart — with a great imagination, just like Bluey.

Indy

Ludo Studio Indy

Indy is an Afghan hound and another one of Bluey’s best friends at school. She is a free spirit who loves music, dancing, pony rides and playing outside — but she also must stick to a strict diet, and is unable to eat wheat, gluten, sugar, salt and dairy.

Mackenzie

Ludo Studio Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a border collie who moved to Australia from New Zealand. He cuts straight to the point and can often be found playing with Bluey and their friends Jack and Rusty.

Jack Russel

Ludo Studio Jack Russel

Jack Russel is, fittingly, a Jack Russell terrier and a new student at Bluey’s school, Glasshouse Primary School. He has trouble sitting still and remembering things, but loves to play with his friends — including Bluey.

Rusty

Ludo Studio Rusty

Rusty is Jack Russel’s best friend, and is also pals with Bluey and Mackenzie. Rusty, a red kelpie dog, has two siblings, Digger and Dusty, and loves to pretend to be a handyman or play “dust-off” with Jack (just like his father who is in the Army).

Honey

Ludo Studio Honey

Honey, another one of Bluey’s friends from school, is a beagle best known for her round-rimmed glasses. Though she can sometimes struggle to keep up with Bluey’s imaginative games, Honey is talented at building with toys and wagging her entire body (while keeping her tail still!).

Coco

BBC Studios Coco

Coco is a pink poodle whose signature look is two blue butterfly clips. She has eight older siblings and has known Bluey since they were both babies. They’re in the same class at school, where Coco is best friends with Indy.

Snickers

BBC Studios Snickers

Snickers, a dachshund, can always be found sporting his yellow and green Australia cap. He and Bluey have also been friends since they were babies and both attend the same school. Snickers loves cupcakes, rolling and pretending to be a news reporter for K9 news.

Winton

Ludo Studio Winton

An obedient English Bulldog, Winton is a friend and classmate of Bluey’s. His parents are divorced, and his dad Cornelius is in a relationship with the Terriers’ mum. Winton loves to stand very close to his friends and is learning to respect personal space.

The Terriers

BBC Studios The Terriers

The Terriers are triplet miniature schnauzer brothers who love to pretend they are Scottish soldiers, ready to defend their forts and castles with shields and swords. The Terriers are friends with Bluey and the rest of Calypso’s class at school.

Pretzel

Ludo Studio Pretzel

Pretzel is a chihuahua in Bluey’s class at Glasshouse Primary School. He is shy (but warms up to playing with his friends), and had a pet guinea pig who ran away.

Missy

Ludo Studio Missy

Missy is an Australian terrier who is one of Bluey’s best friends from kindy. She gets scared sometimes playing Bluey’s high energy games (like “pirates”), but Bluey and Bingo help her to be more brave.

Pom Pom

Ludo Studio Pom Pom

Another friend of Bluey and Bingo’s is Pom Pom. She is a tiny teacup pomeranian, but her energy, commanding voice and perseverance make up for what she lacks in size.

Winnie

Ludo Studio Winnie

Winnie is a chocolate labrador who Bluey met one day at the playground. They became fast friends after playing a game of “cafe” together, and have been pals ever since.

Jean-Luc

Ludo Studio Jean-Luc

Jean-Luc is a French-speaking black labrador who Bluey met on a camping trip. Though they don’t speak the same language, they communicated and bonded through play.

Mrs. Retriever

BBC Studios Mrs. Retriever

Mrs. Retriever is a golden retriever and Bingo’s kindy teacher at school.

Lila

Ludo Studio Lila

Lila, a fluffy white maltese, is Bingo’s best friend. The two met on the first day of kindy in Mrs. Retriever’s class and have been inseparable ever since. She is shy — but Bingo helps to bring her out of her shell.

Bentley

Ludo Studio Bentley

Bentley is a cavalier King Charles spaniel who is in Mrs. Retriever’s class with Bingo. She has a twin sister named Zara and is inventive, friendly and determined — especially when it came to mastering the monkey bars.

Buddy

BBC Studios Buddy

Buddy is another classmate of Bingo’s. He is a loud-breathing pug who is patient and a little spacey (he’s even known to doze off at the top of the slide!).

Judo

Ludo Studio Judo

Judo is Bingo and Bluey’s next door neighbor, and has known Bluey since they both were babies. She is a chow chow pup who is a little bossy and very attached to certain individuals — including Bluey, Bingo and Pom Pom.

Lucky and Chucky

Ludo Studio Lucky and Chucky

Lucky and Chucky are Bluey’s other next door neighbors. They are golden labrador brothers, though their personalities differ: Lucky is energetic, sporty and competitive while Chucky is sensitive, kind and prefers dancing to sports.

Captain and Mia

Ludo Studio Captain and Mia

Captain, an American foxhound, and Mia, an English setter, are Mackenzie and Bluey’s big buddies at school.

Pat and Janelle

Pat and Janelle

Pat and Janelle are the Heelers' next-door neighbors and the parents of Lucky and Chucky. Pat, Lucky and Chucky’s dad, frequently plays games with the Heeler clan and is friends with Bandit’s brother Stripe.

