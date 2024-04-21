Is “Bluey ”Ending? Here's Why Fans Think the Popular Disney Show Is Finished After Latest Surprise Ending

Following the full-circle season 3 finale, 'Bluey' fans are left with lots of questions after the latest episode "Surprise"

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest two episodes of Bluey, “The Sign” and “Surprise.”

Bluey’s latest episode has fans wondering — once again — if the titular pup’s story has come to an end.

The new episode, aptly titled “Surprise,” followed the episode originally billed as the season 3 finale of the Australian animated series, “The Sign,” an extra-long episode that took social media by storm — and left fans of all ages reaching for tissues.

While “The Sign” took fans on an emotional rollercoaster that ended with Bluey, Bandit and the rest of the Heeler family nearly selling and moving away from their home, but ultimately sticking around, “Surprise” showed an unexpected glimpse into the Heelers’ future.

And, after the tear-inducing final moments of “The Sign,” which saw Bandit knocking down the “For Sale” sign that had stood in front of their home throughout the episode, the ending of Bluey’s latest episode was an especially sweet treat.

"Surprise” ends with a visit from an all-grown-up Bluey, who comes home to visit dad Bandit and mom Chilli (still in their beloved house on the hill!) with a surprise guest: Bluey’s future child, who has very clearly taken after their mom and her antics.

The sweet scene left fans admiring how Bluey’s adult look takes after her dad and speculating about her child’s father, with most flip-flopping between characters Mackenzie and Jean Luc.

Its full-circle nature also left fans wondering if the episode could be the end of not only season 3 but also the entire series.

“For a show that isn't ending, the last two eps sure FELT like a series finale + epilogue,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

However, show producer Sam Moor has previously opened up about what’s to come.

Earlier this month, ahead of the release of “The Sign,” Moor told BBC Radio 4 that there is a lot more in store for the Heeler family, as well as the rest of the Bluey-verse.

“It is the question on everybody's lips,” Moor said of the series’ future, before revealing, "No, [‘The Sign’] is not the end for Bluey.”

“I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you," she added. “We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.”

Bluey is available to stream on Disney+.

