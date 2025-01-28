“Bluey” Tops Most-Streamed Show of 2024 with a Whopping 55 Billion (with a B) Minutes Streamed!

Nielsen awarded the beloved animated series the ARTEY for the top overall streaming title of 2024

The Heeler family has something new to celebrate.

Nielsen announced in a new report that Bluey, the beloved children's show that follows a family of Australian Heeler dogs that includes Bluey, her younger sister Bingo and their parents Bandit and Chilli, is the most streamed show of 2024.

With 55.62 billion minutes of watch time on Disney+ — 43% of which is attributed to kids ages 2 to 11 — the show has won the ARTEY for the top overall streaming title of 2024.

Ludo Studio Photo from Season 3 of "Bluey"

The Australian cartoon was well ahead of the runner-up Grey’s Anatomy, which earned 47.85 billion viewing minutes on Hulu and Netflix.

Following suit was Family Guy, with 42.44 billion viewing minutes on Hulu; Bob's Burgers with 36.80 viewing minutes on Hulu; NCIS with 35.91 billion viewing minutes across Hulu, Netflix and Paramont+; and Young Sheldon, with 32.08 billion viewing minutes across Max, Netflix and Paramount+.

Coming in next was The Big Bang Theory with 29.12 billion viewing minutes on Max, Law & Order: SVU with 28.72 viewing minutes across Hulu and Peacock; Criminal Minds with 28.40 billion viewing minutes on Hulu and Paramount+; and Spongebob Squarepants with 27.87 billion viewing minutes on Paramount+.

And the winners are… Check out the Nielsen #ARTEYAwards🏆: 2024 Streaming Unwrapped! This year’s categories are ranked by the most-watched streaming programs according to total viewing minutes. See the full list here: https://t.co/HiNLnl5GQV pic.twitter.com/zdtP5Zqf8n — Nielsen (@nielsen) January 27, 2025

Bluey's ranking on the list comes after the show ended its season 3 in April with the 28-minute-long episode “The Sign,” followed by a bonus episode titled “Surprise.”

In July, following the season's massive success, Disney Jr. and Disney+ rolled out a collection of 20 shorts titled Bluey Minisodes, ranging from one to three minutes long and focusing on the siblings’ interactions.

In December, it was announced that a feature film based on the series, written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, was in the works. The movie is expected to open in 2027.

Disney Jr Photo from Season 1 of "Bluey"

"I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that," said Brumm in a press release.

"I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together," his statement continued.

Although a release date for season 4 of Bluey has yet to be announced, producer Sam Moor confirmed to the BBC in April 2024 that season 3 was "not the end for Bluey."

Ludo Studio Photo from Season 3 of "Bluey"

"I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you. We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next," said Moor.

Bluey is available to stream on Disney+.



