Blunkett urges Starmer to stand ground over two-child benefit cap

Lord Blunkett has urged the Prime Minister to stand firm on the two-child benefit cap, saying parents must take responsibility for choosing to have bigger families.

The former Labour home secretary said Sir Keir Starmer should not be pressured into scrapping the limit on the basis of “emotion”, arguing that claims the cap has led to a surge in child poverty do not “stack up”.

Lord Blunkett said it was important to help people in need, but stressed that parents must “think seriously” about whether they can afford to have more than two children because the Government was not “an ATM machine”.

Sir Keir faces his first rebellion as Prime Minister over the issue this week, with 19 Labour MPs attempting to trigger a Commons vote to scrap the policy.

Critics argue that the “cruel” cap, imposed by the Tories in 2017, must be axed because it is leading to an increasing number of children falling into poverty.

But Lord Blunkett, home secretary under Sir Tony Blair between 2001 and 2004, said that argument was flawed because the limit did not apply to families who had already had more than two children.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “There’s been given the impression that there’s been a massive increase in child poverty because of it, but that doesn’t stack up because the number of families with more than two children who are not entitled must be still relatively small. So firstly, I think people should address the facts rather than the emotion.”

Lord Blunkett: 'People should address the facts rather than the emotion' - Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

He said the Government’s child poverty taskforce should be looking at how to reduce the problem, arguing that scrapping the cap would only be a “partial solution” that “doesn’t address the underlying causes”.

“I’m not being Johnny-come-lately here – in 2001, I wrote an article immediately after being appointed as home secretary saying let’s get all of this right, but don’t see the Government as an ATM machine,” he added.

“It’s a combination of government support and personal responsibility. So if things go wrong, and you have more than two children, then we need to help.

“But we also need people to think seriously – can I, at this moment, afford a third, fourth or fifth child? We need to help, but we need people to also accept some level of responsibility themselves.”

Lord Blunkett said the taskforce needed to address this rather than insisting that the Government finds “several billion pounds at a time when it’s clearly going to have to find that sort of money for the retention and recruitment of staff in key services”.

Despite calls from campaigners, politicians and trade unions for him to ditch the cap, Sir Keir has refused to do so on the basis that it is unaffordable in the current economic climate.

The 19 Labour MPs, headed by Kim Johnson, of Liverpool Riverside, have tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech urging the Government to make the change.

With almost 1 in 2 children in my constituency living in poverty, I will not stop campaigning for measures to alleviate that poverty and improve their life chances. pic.twitter.com/V55S0SeXS3 — Kim Johnson (@KimJohnsonMP) July 18, 2024

It is up to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, to decide whether it is selected for debate this week. It is unlikely to be picked because the limited slots for the King’s Speech are normally reserved for the opposition.

However, the SNP has tabled its own amendment with the same demand, which has a better chance of being selected. If that goes to a vote, the Labour MPs calling for the cap to be abolished are likely to back it, creating an alternative vehicle for rebellion.

With more than 400 Labour MPs now in the Commons, the rebels would need a huge swell in support to put a dent in the party’s majority.

John McDonnell, a former shadow chancellor and one of the Labour MPs calling for the cap to be abolished, told The Telegraph: “People don’t want this hanging over the summer recess. Particularly, the new MPs want to go back to their constituencies saying this is happening and reassuring people.”

But Lord Blunkett urged backbenchers to respect the fact that ministers needed time to work through realistic priorities, adding: “I hope that our backbenchers will give the Government time to be able to establish clear and understandable priorities in the immediate year ahead, rather than forcing them because it feels the right thing to do.

“Sometimes, what feels the right thing to do at one moment in time can have a knock-on effect that dislocates being able to do something else, which is the right thing to do at this moment in time.”