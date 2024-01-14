The blunt truth behind John Lewis’s losing streak

John Lewis

John Lewis and Marks & Spencer both sell upmarket, high quality food to the middle classes. They combine that with some reliable, if not terribly exciting clothes.

And if you need to pop out for some new tea towels they are the places to go. In lots of ways, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis, with its Waitrose arm, are very similar companies, with a broadly similar range of products, pitched at the same market.

And yet that is where the similarities end. As its brilliant set of results this week confirmed, M&S has turned itself around, while its mid-market rival is still struggling.

The blunt truth is becoming increasingly clear to everyone. John Lewis’s employee ownership model might be lovely in theory, but it is now holding the business back - and the recovery of M&S surely proves that.

The contrast could hardly be more painful. M&S was one of the clear winners of the Christmas trading season, last week reporting that like-for-like sales were up by 9.9pc in its food division while in its often more troubled clothes and homeware unit sales were still up by a respectable 4.8pc.

In a tough market, with real incomes squeezed, and with absolutely no sign of any growth in the economy, those were excellent results.

It comes against a backdrop of a steady improvement in the chain’s performance under the leadership of the chairman Archie Norman and chief executive Stuart Machin.

Indeed, in the grocery market it has now come within a whisker of overtaking Waitrose in overall market share, a considerable achievement as its food division was traditionally a niche operator instead of a full-service supermarket chain.

Along the way, investors have been rewarded handsomely, with the share price doubling over the last year, adding more than £2bn in value for investors.

At John Lewis, by contrast, the outlook remains as relentlessly gloomy as it has been for the last few years. It posted a £59m loss for the first half of 2023, and no one expects the second half to be significantly better.

It has admitted that its turnaround plan will take two years more than originally planned. The unique staff bonuses paid out under its employee ownership model have been put on hold, and it is hard to know when they will start again.

True, under the soon-to-be-departed chairman Dame Sharon White some progress was made. A few of the under-performing stores have been closed, and it has scaled back on the weird idea of expanding into housebuilding (possibly the one industry in the UK where it is even harder to make money than in old-fashioned department stores).

But it has been painfully slow, as Dame Sharon effectively admitted when she decided to step down early.



This week it appointed Peter Ruis, the former boss of the fashion chain Jigsaw, to lead a turnaround of its department store chain, replacing Pippa Wicks, who left last February after less than three years in the role.

Ruis is clearly a capable retailer, and was a director on John Lewis’s executive team from 2005 to 2013.

And yet those were the glory years for the chain, when it was opening up huge new stores on every retail park in the country (including many which, if we are being honest, were more suited to a Matalan or a Poundland than a slick-looking John Lewis selling tastefully beige home furnishings).

It is a far tougher task now than it was when he was last at the company a decade ago, and it is a far bigger beast to run than Jigsaw.

The important point is this. At M&S, Norman and Machin have been able to go in all guns blazing. They have rejigged the store portfolio, reconnected with shoppers and made a big bet on expanding what started as a minor food outlet into something a lot closer to a full-scale supermarket chain.

In a world where you can pick up the basics for very little at Aldi or Lidl, and add on some luxury items at M&S, that increasingly looks like a smart move, and one that Waitrose has so far not managed to match. With the backing of shareholders, they have the power to make that happen, and to demand results.

With its cumbersome partnership model, and its slow consensual style of management, there is very little sign that John Lewis will be able to summon up the energy or willpower to make the same kind of radical changes that its rival has.

Instead, it plods along, tinkering with the model, but without making any real changes. The risk is that M&S will overtake Waitrose in food, capturing the upmarket shopper and leaving its rival chain completely stranded: it will end up a lot more expensive than Sainsbury’s and Tesco, but not as good as M&S.

Meanwhile the department stores will be quickly overtaken by the likes of Zara and H&M offering far more attractive products and much better prices. It is a recipe for a slow and relentless decline, until eventually it becomes just one more name that has disappeared from the high street.



In fairness, John Lewis has in part recognised the issue.

Dame Sharon has raised the possibility of changing the ownership model, bringing in outside shareholders. The capital would be valuable. But it would be the dynamism, expertise, and focus that would make the real difference.

The stock market and the private equity houses come in for a lot of flak, much of it justified, but they would not let a company the size of John Lewis drift along aimlessly for so long as it has done under its current management.

Who might they get? Well, in reality, it could do a lot worse than merge with M&S, and let Norman and Machin go to work on the business.

A combined Marks & Lewis might raise a few eyebrows among the competition regulators (although the combined share of the grocery market would still be less than 10pc). But it would be a Middle England powerhouse. And given their respective performance, it might very soon look like the best solution for both companies.

