BMW, Chrysler, Toyota among 142K vehicles recalled last week: Check car recalls here
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for more than 100,000 BMW cars due to an overheated motor.
Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.
Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10.
Chrysler recall for seat not locking properly
Chrysler is recalling 2,852 of its 2023 Dodge Challenger vehicles. The automobile manufacturer said, “the left rear seat back may not lock in the upright position.” When a seat back that is not locked into position it can increase the risk of injury in a crash, the NHTSA report said.
The government agency said that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 207, "Seating Systems."
For free, dealers will inspect and adjust the seat back latch striker. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Aug. 15. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US LLC's number for this recall is 38B.
Recalled Chrysler vehicles:
2023 Dodge Challenger
Toyota distributor issues recall over incorrect weight capacity on label
Gulf States Toyota, a private distributor of Toyota vehicles in the United States, is recalling 33,848 of its vehicles that are equipped with GST accessories. In the NHTSA report, the distributor said that the "load carrying capacity modification label may display inaccurate added weight values." A vehicle with an incorrect maximum capacity weight value may be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash.
The government agency also said that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."
Gulf States Toyota will mail new labels to the affected car owners to fix the issue. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Sept.16. Owners may contact GST customer service at 1-800-444-1074. GST's number for this recall is 24R2.
Recalled Toyota vehicles:
2023 GR Supra
2024 4Runner
2024 Corolla
2024 Grand Highlander
2024 Grand Highlander Hybrid
2024 Land Cruiser Hybrid
2024 Tacomam
2024 Tacoma Hybrid
2023-2024 BZ4X
2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid
2023-2024 GR Corolla
2023-2024 GR86
2023-2024 Highlander
2023-2024 Highlander Hybrid
2023-2024 Prius
2023-2024 Prius Prime
2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid
2023-2024 Tundra
2023-2024 Tundra Hybrid
2023-2024 Venza Hybrid
2023-2025 Crown
2025 Camry Hybrid
BMW recall for starter motor that overheats
BMW is recalling 105,588 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the luxury car company said, “In the event the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to start the vehicle can cause the starter motor to overheat from an electrical overload.” If a starter motor overheats, it can ignite nearby combustible material in the engine compartment, which can increase the risk of a fire.
To resolve the issue, BMW dealers will update the vehicle software. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Sept. 23. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.
Recalled BMW vehicles:
2020 340Xi
2020-2021 740i
2020-2021 740Xi
2020 840i
2020 840Xi
2020 M340i
2019-2020 X5
2020 X6
2019-2020 X7
