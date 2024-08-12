BMW, Chrysler, Toyota among 142K vehicles recalled last week: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for more than 100,000 BMW cars due to an overheated motor.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10.

Chrysler recall for seat not locking properly

Chrysler is recalling 2,852 of its 2023 Dodge Challenger vehicles for the seat not locking properly.

Chrysler is recalling 2,852 of its 2023 Dodge Challenger vehicles. The automobile manufacturer said, “the left rear seat back may not lock in the upright position.” When a seat back that is not locked into position it can increase the risk of injury in a crash, the NHTSA report said.

The government agency said that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 207, "Seating Systems."

For free, dealers will inspect and adjust the seat back latch striker. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Aug. 15. Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US LLC's number for this recall is 38B.

Recalled Chrysler vehicles:

2023 Dodge Challenger

Toyota distributor issues recall over incorrect weight capacity on label

Gulf States Toyota is recalling is the 2024 4Runner.

Gulf States Toyota, a private distributor of Toyota vehicles in the United States, is recalling 33,848 of its vehicles that are equipped with GST accessories. In the NHTSA report, the distributor said that the "load carrying capacity modification label may display inaccurate added weight values." A vehicle with an incorrect maximum capacity weight value may be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash.

The government agency also said that these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims."

Gulf States Toyota will mail new labels to the affected car owners to fix the issue. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Sept.16. Owners may contact GST customer service at 1-800-444-1074. GST's number for this recall is 24R2.

Recalled Toyota vehicles:

2023 GR Supra

2024 4Runner

2024 Corolla

2024 Grand Highlander

2024 Grand Highlander Hybrid

2024 Land Cruiser Hybrid

2024 Tacomam

2024 Tacoma Hybrid

2023-2024 BZ4X

2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023-2024 GR Corolla

2023-2024 GR86

2023-2024 Highlander

2023-2024 Highlander Hybrid

2023-2024 Prius

2023-2024 Prius Prime

2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid

2023-2024 Tundra

2023-2024 Tundra Hybrid

2023-2024 Venza Hybrid

2023-2025 Crown

2025 Camry Hybrid

BMW recall for starter motor that overheats

BMW is recalling its 2019-2020 X5 for a starter motor that overheats.

BMW is recalling 105,588 of its vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the luxury car company said, “In the event the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to start the vehicle can cause the starter motor to overheat from an electrical overload.” If a starter motor overheats, it can ignite nearby combustible material in the engine compartment, which can increase the risk of a fire.

To resolve the issue, BMW dealers will update the vehicle software. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Sept. 23. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled BMW vehicles:

2020 340Xi

2020-2021 740i

2020-2021 740Xi

2020 840i

2020 840Xi

2020 M340i

2019-2020 X5

2020 X6

2019-2020 X7

