BMW driver doing 118mph on motorway had car sticker saying ‘my driving scares me too’

The driver was caught speeding on the M27 - Hampshire Police

A BMW driver was clocked speeding on a motorway at 118mph – with a sticker on their car that said “My driving scares me too”.

Police revealed that the driver was pulled over and now faces court action after they were caught racing along the M27 at lunchtime on Christmas Day.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit said the driver took advantage of the motorway in Hampshire as it was quieter.

Photographs of the black BMW show how the customised vehicle has a large spoiler and is covered in stickers.

One sticker read: “My driving scares me too”.

Another said“Misunderstood”, and a third said “Too loud? Too bad!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The motorist was caught driving on the M27 between Portsmouth and Southampton at 118mph at 12:37pm.

The driver was clocked speeding at 118mph - Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police said on X, formerly Twitter: “The roads might be quiet but it’s no excuse to use them as an autobahn… we are still out on patrol.

“This driver found out the hard way.”

The driver will now face a court date for the alleged speeding charge.