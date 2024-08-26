BMW, Tesla among 743,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 720,000 BMW vehicles due to a water pump malfunction that may cause a fire.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24.

BMW recalls: Over 720,000 vehicles due to water pump malfunction that may cause a fire

Tesla recall for roof trim separation

Tesla is recalling 9,136 of its 2016 Model X vehicles for roof trim separation.

Tesla is recalling 9,136 of its 2016 Model X vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automotive company said,"the front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces may be adhered to the vehicle without primer." As a result, one or both pieces of trim may separate from the vehicle, the report said. If a trim separates from the vehicle while driving, it can create a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

As a remedy, Tesla service will test the roof trim adhesion and reattach the trim pieces as necessary. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on Oct. 14. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-12-008. Vehicles previously repaired under recall 20V-710 will need to have the new inspection and remedy completed.

Recalled vehicles:

2016 Model X

BMW recalls

For left side beam crack

BMW is recalling 1,150 of its 2024 i4 eDrive40, xDrive40, and M50 vehicles. The luxury vehicle company said, "the left-side longitudinal beam may crack, compromising the structural integrity of the chassis." Poor structural integrity may damage the vehicle's high-voltage battery during a crash and increase the risk of fire, the NHTSA report said.

To fix the issue, dealers will inspect and replace the left-side longitudinal beam as necessary for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Oct. 7. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled BMW vehicles:

2024 i4 eDrive40

2024 i4 xDrive40

2024 i4 M50

For a battery that may short circuit

BMW is recalling 12,535 of its 2020-2024 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (Cooper SE) vehicles for a battery that may short circuit.

BMW is recalling 12,535 of its 2020-2024 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (Cooper SE) vehicles. In the NHTSA report the luxury vehicle company said, "faults may occur in the high voltage battery or high voltage system, resulting in a short circuit." A short circuit can increase the risk of a fire.

BMW dealers will provide a software update for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Oct. 7. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-866-ASK-MINI (1-866-275-6464).

Recalled BMW vehicles:

2020-2024 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (Cooper SE

For water pump malfunction that may cause a fire

BMW is recalling its 2013-2017 X3 for a water pump malfunction.

BMW is recalling 720,796 of its 2012-2018 vehicles. Some of the recalled vehicles include the BMW X1, X3, X4 and X5. In the NHTSA report released on Aug. 19, the luxury vehicle company said, “an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump may be exposed to water and short circuit.” An electrical short increases the risk of a fire, the report said.

To fix the issue, BMW dealers will inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector as necessary and install a protective shield for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent on Oct. 4. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled BMW vehicles:

2014-2016 228i

2014-2016 228xi

2012-2016 328i

2012-2016 328xi

2014-2016 428i

2015-2016 428xi

2012-2016 528i

2012-2015 X1

2013-2017 X3

2015-2018 X4

2016-2018 X5

2012-2016 Z4

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car recall check: BMW, Tesla among 743,000 recalled