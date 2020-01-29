Bo Levi Mitchell's 2018 Grey Cup and outstanding player rings stolen

Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout after a Grey Cup championship ring and CFL outstanding player ring were stolen from a vehicle earlier this month.

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's 2018 Grey Cup championship ring, along with his ring for being dubbed the league's Most Outstanding Player, were snatched from a parked truck on Jan. 2.

Police investigated using security camera images provided by Calgary Transit and quickly identified a suspect. However, they did not find the rings as part of the subsequent arrest. Charges are pending against that suspect.

Buyers and sellers of sports memorabilia, especially, should be on the lookout for the rings, police said.

"Given the uniqueness of these rings, it is highly likely that someone in our community knows where they are or will come across them," said Calgary Police Const. Sean Lynn in a statement. "These rings represent more than just a piece of jewelry, they represent significant accomplishments and we would all like to see them returned to their rightful owner."

Calgary Stampeders representative Jean Lefebvre, in an email to CBC News, said Bo Levi Mitchell was not commenting on the issue though he would express gratitude for any assistance that anyone could provide in the recovery of the rings.

The Canadian Press/Calgary Police More

In the 2018 Grey Cup, Mitchell led the Stampeders to a 27-16 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. He was named MVP in that game for completing 24 of 36 passes for 253 yards along with two TDs.

He received the Most Outstanding Player ring for his efforts in the 2018 season, passing for 5,119 yards with 35 touchdowns.