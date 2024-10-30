Bo Nix hilariously said he ‘grew up’ watching Lamar Jackson as if he isn’t just 3 years older than him

Oct 27, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This Sunday, we've got a surprisingly fun matchup on tap between the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos. At the center of it will be Baltimore's MVP candidate, Lamar Jackson, and Denver's bright rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. It's an easy enough matchup to sell to fans between the "old guard" and the up-and-comer.

But it appears that Nix might be taking that old-guard sentiment a little too seriously.

On Wednesday, Nix offered up some routine, cookie-cutter comments about being excited to play against Jackson. OK, sure. Everyone says that about a superstar opponent. However, Nix then said it was "crazy" that he gets to play against someone he watched "growing up."

Newsflash to Nix: Jackson, who is 27, is only three years older than him. Nix was literally a senior in high school during Jackson's rookie year in the NFL.

It's a little wild to say you watched someone who is definitively your peer and in your age group as a formative memory.

Bo Nix is excited to play against Lamar Jackson.



Said it’s “crazy” he gets to play against the guys he watched growing up. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 30, 2024

Maybe it's the fact that Nix stayed forever in college (five seasons) that skews his Jackson knowledge. That or Jackson has been so successful in the NFL (two MVP awards) that it makes it seem like he's been a professional football player a lot longer than he really is.

Even so, it's just funny to hear a dude in his mid-20s (Nix) say he grew up watching someone in their late 20s (Jackson). They're in the same stratosphere, folks!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Bo Nix hilariously said he ‘grew up’ watching Lamar Jackson as if he isn’t just 3 years older than him