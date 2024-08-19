Bo Nix strengthens his bid for the starting QB job in a 27-2 win over Packers
Rookie Bo Nix led Denver on scoring drives on both of his possessions on Sunday when the Broncos beat Green Bay 27-2.
OK, I get it. I know the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a Midwest rivalry that's decades old. But you have to give Simone Biles a break here. She went to root on her husband, Jonathan Owens, at the Bears' preseason game on Saturday, and she happened to we
The NFL season hasn't officially started yet, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already displaying his magic. His latest trick? A behind-the-back pass.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released edge rusher Randy Gregory after he failed to report to training camp.
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings. The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel hasn't lost a step in being the funniest head coach in the NFL. During a sideline interview in his team's second home preseason game of the year against the Washington Commanders, McDaniel talked about the improvement he's seen…
The New York Giants might have a big problem on their hands with quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones' miserable preseason performance against the Houston Texans on Saturday bewildered even Giants
This new Tampa Bay Lightning forward should be a huge addition to their roster.
It's the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and there's now just 50 golfers still alive in the PGA Tour's 2024 season. The were 70 Tour pros who made the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis to kick off the postseason and a few big…
Watch this hysterical video of New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy and his grandson, who asked him an important question while he was strapping on the floor hockey pads.
ESPN is projecting this Philadelphia Flyers star to have a career year.
Noah Lyles didn’t mince his words when questioned about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
The Boston Bruins should consider bringing back this former player on a PTO.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
The Canadiens have the pieces in play in order to acquire Askarov from the Predators if they choose.
Nearly a week later, everyone around NASCAR is still talking about last Sunday’s wild finish at Richmond in the Cook Out 400. In case you missed it, Austin Dillon – desperate to win the race and grab a playoff spot – ran into th
Carolina’s 15-12 preseason loss to the N.Y. Jets featured no Panthers starters, but did include the team’s first touchdown since Christmas Eve.
The pithy ‘3 R’s’ rubric has been used to summarize fundamentals in many areas, from the New Deal (Relief, Recovery, Reform), to early learning (Relationships, Repetition, Routines), to the environment (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The same formula can illuminate what…
The Tampa Bay Lightning could have used this young winger.