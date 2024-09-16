Boar’s Head Discontinues Liverwurst and Closes Plant Where Deadly Listeria Outbreak Originated

“This is a dark moment in our company’s history," read a statement from Boar's Head

Steve Helber/AP Boar's Head plant in Jarratt, Va.

Boar’s Head is closing one of its plants following a listeria outbreak.

On Sept. 13, the deli meat company announced that they are permanently closing the Jarratt, Va. location, which was linked to the multi-state recall of over 7 million pounds of meat and poultry products.

As of Aug. 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified at least 57 people in 18 different states who became ill from the listeria outbreak linked to some Boar's Head meats sliced at delicatessens. Nine deaths were reported.

In a statement announcing the closure of the Virginia plant, the brand said they “regret and deeply apologize for the recent Listeria monocytogenes contamination in our liverwurst product.”

“We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families,” the statement continued.

Through an investigation, the company said the “root cause” of the contamination was a “production process that only existed at the Jarratt facility and was used only for liverwurst.”

“Given the seriousness of the outbreak, and the fact that it originated at Jarratt, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close this location, which has not been operational since late July 2024,” the statement read.

Getty Deli meat

This news comes after the USDA issued the facility a Notice of Suspension on July 31 after noncompliance and inspection records.

Boar’s Head said they value their employees and how this impacts their livelihoods, but “under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course.” The New York Times reports that the company is offering severance packages and relocation options to the employees, according to a union representative. The company has other plants in New York, Michigan, Arkansas and Indiana, NYT noted.

The deli meat distributor also announced that they will permanently discontinue liverwurst in their lineup of products.

“This is a dark moment in our company’s history, but we intend to use this as an opportunity to enhance food safety programs not just for our company, but for the entire industry,” the Boar’s Head statement continued.

Among their newly established food safety programs, Boar’s Head is implementing a food safety council and appointing a new chief food safety and quality assurance officer.

The expanded recall applied to over 71 meats produced between May 10 and July 29, including the company’s Virginia Ham, Olive Loaf, Skinless Beef Franks 12 oz., Canadian Style Bacon, Roasted Pork and Liverwurst Paté 8 oz. Several deli meats under the company’s Old Country Brand were also affected, such as Old Country Habanero Ham, Old Country Black Forest Ham 1/2 and Old Country Tavern Ham.

