Board of Elections director and voters speak on turnout for early voting
Board of Elections director and voters speak on turnout for early voting
Board of Elections director and voters speak on turnout for early voting
The former president botched a key fact about his youngest son.
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, won't be serving as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after all, his mother's office said Friday. “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” Melania Trump’s office said. Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power had said Wednesday that the 18-year-old high school senior would serve
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money criminal trial cannot be believed. “You have made all of this up, right?” lawyer Susan Necheles asked. “No,” Daniels shot back. As the jury looked on, the two women traded barbs over what Necheles said were inconsistencies in Daniels' descripti
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via GettyA sex discrimination lawsuit against Donald Trump’s campaign has triggered new accusations that Trump’s lawyers have intentionally covered up settlement payments to women, in violation of federal law.On Friday, watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, demanding an investigation into the alleged cover-up. The complaint cites new allegations from 2016 Trump campaign aide A.J
At political rallies, on social media, and to reporters, Trump is trying to persuade voters to disregard the outcome of his hush money trial.
Not even the threats against Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021 are making Republicans think twice about being Donald Trump’s vice president.
Speculation is swirling over the role Nikki Haley will play in the run-up to November as she racks up primary votes against former President Trump months after dropping out of the presidential race. Haley, who exited the race in March, garnered 21.7 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s Indiana primary, the latest example of her…
Former President Donald Trump could owe more than $100 million in taxes as a result of a yearslong Internal Revenue Service inquiry into claims of huge losses on his Chicago skyscraper, The New York Times and ProPublica reported Saturday.
The New York Times journalist also highlighted a Trump team tactic that felt “like a losing prospect.”
Stormy Daniels’ testimony this week in Trump’s hush money and election fraud case forced our minds to conjure images of a bathrobe-clad Trump. Ugh.
Social media critics found a federal appeals court ruling upholding a contempt conviction against former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon very appealing.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani was suspended Friday from WABC Radio and his daily show canceled over what the station called his repeated violation of a ban on discussing discredited 2020 election claims. Giuliani said the station's ban is overly broad and “a clear violation of free speech.” Giuliani issued a statement saying he had heard of WABC Radio owner John Catsimatidis' decision through “a leak” to The New York Times. Catsimatidis confirmed his decision in a text message to The Associated
NewsmaxRepublican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump made the head-spinning claim Thursday that it’s “obvious” her father-in-law does accept election results, despite his persistent false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.On Newsmax, the former president’s daughter-in-law was asked about Democratic leaders like President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton each warning that the most recent Republican president may not r
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in April that attacking Russian oil refineries risked impacting global energy markets.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling brings Bannon a step closer to serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, but he can still mount additional appeals. Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot.
A soldier who went missing during the Korean War has been identified after 70 years. It was the hope of his mother that he would come home again.
Ukrainian pilots fly 'wild weasel' missions using US-made AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, a military analyst told BI.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an Austin judicial conference on Friday that his experience in the George W. Bush administration has made him more skeptical of presidential assertions of regulatory power.
The US may have opened a "Pandora's box of unintended consequences" by imposing sanctions on Russia, one economist says.
Comedy CentralJon Stewart on Thursday cringed at Ted Cruz’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement this week that he would limit weapons shipments to Israel if its military were to cross the “red line” of invading Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza with an estimated 80,000 Palestinian refugees.Biden’s decision led to intense backlash from the Republican Texas senator, who declared in a Thursday press conference that, “Joe Biden has been the greatest friend to Hamas, and Hez