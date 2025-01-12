Boat enthusiast devastated as fire destroys vessel

Graham Bennett had hoped to live out his days enjoying sailing up and down his beloved River Tees [Graham Bennett]

A boat enthusiast's retirement dreams have "gone up in flames" after his narrowboat project was burned out in an apparent arson attack.

In a "labour of love", Middlesbrough man Graham Bennett spent years transforming the old vessel, even living on it during a temporary spell of homelessness.

But he said he has been left devastated after the Lady Lilith was first burgled and, days later, burned to a shell.

Mr Bennett said: "My dream has gone, I am heartbroken."

Cleveland Police has launched an arson investigation and officers are appealing for information.

Mr Bennett, 67, had breathed new life into the boat after buying it in "terrible condition" more than seven years ago, teaching himself how to weld and fabricate as he carried out the renovations.

Mr Bennett said the restoration project had brought a lot of happiness to his life [Graham Bennett]

He hoped the Lady Lilith would become the first narrowboat to traverse the River Tees.

"You never see a narrowboat in this part of the country," he said.

"The River Tees is beautiful and most never get to see it - I had a vision of living on board and travelling the waterways with the Tees as my base during my retirement."

Many of his belongings, including precious family photographs, were housed on-board and he has spent many hours enjoying life by the riverside since retiring recently.

Mr Bennett had restored the boat inside and out over more than seven years [Graham Bennett]

But last week, his hopes for retirement were dashed when the boat was burned out and left to sink.

Days before she went up in flames, the Lady Lilith was "ransacked" and damaged by burglars.

Devastated but determined to carry on with his project, Mr Bennett returned to clean up and repair his boat last Thursday.

But when he arrived, he discovered "there was no boat left".

"I had my cleaning gear in one hand and saw that it had been torched," Mr Bennett said.

"I was in shock - I had this plan for 15 years and worked so hard to make it happen and now it's all gone.

"I've lost just about everything linked to my past because it was all stored in there.

"I'm lucky to have a place to live now because if I'd still been homeless, I'd have nowhere to go," he added.

Police appeal

Police have launched an investigation and officers are appealing for information on both the fire and the burglary.

The burglary happened at some point between 4 and 6 January and saw a battery charger and diesel stolen, a spokeswoman for the force said.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said firefighters had been called to the blaze at White Water Way in Stockton shortly after midnight on 9 January and left the scene two hours later.

