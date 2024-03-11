Boat owners want limit on increase in mooring fees

Guernsey Yacht Club members were not in favour of the proposed increase in fees

Boat owners in Guernsey want a limit on the proposed increase in marina mooring fees.

When surveyed, the majority of Guernsey Yacht Club's members were not in favour of the suggested increase.

A spokesperson for the club said local boat owners should not be paying for "expenditure not attributable to them and, in particular, the large deficit incurred in running the airport".

They pointed out that parts of the harbour are available for use by all, free of charge, and this should be considered when discussing charges.

In previous years, mooring fees have risen in line with inflation.

The proposal to increase 2024 mooring fees will be made at the March States meeting.

