Boat parade held in support of Trump

- BuzzFeed
These Photos Reveal Just How Donald Trump's Rally Crowds Compare To Kamala Harris's
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
- HuffPost
'Gotta Go': Trump Tells Police Union Head To Wrap It Up In Awkward Rally Moment
Trump asked Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris to get a move on during a speech where he endorsed the GOP nominee.
- The Daily Beast
‘In Danger’: Donald Trump Suddenly Cuts NewsNation Interview Short
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
- Rolling Stone
Trump Has Multi-Platform Meltdown for the Ages Over Harris’ DNC Speech
The former president live-posted along with his opponent’s speech, then called his favorite networks to rant about it
- USA TODAY
JD Vance's donut shop visit goes viral, internet calls it 'awkward,' 'cringe'
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
- USA TODAY
Mary Trump, niece and critic of Donald Trump, has debate advice for Kamala Harris
Donald Trump's niece offers advice to Kamala Harris on how to defeat her uncle in the upcoming debate.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Trump Didn't Say People Should 'Inject Bleach' To Tackle COVID-19. Here's What He Said
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
- HuffPost
Foo Fighters Have Blunt 1-Word Reply To Trump Using Song For RFK Jr. Intro
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
- Miami Herald
Trump says Caracas is ‘safer’ than most U.S. cities. Here’s what the numbers show
Reality Check is a Herald series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email our journalists at tips@miamiherald.com.
- The Daily Beast
Eyewitness Account of Ukraine’s Invasion of Kursk That Putin Wants to Hide
SUDZHA, RUSSIA—We piled out of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier to a scene of devastation. The sculpture of Lenin in the main square had been defaced, his name crossed out with and “pidor,” an obscene curse word scribbled below it. The streets were full of broken glass and branches of blown-up trees. On the wall of one house was graffitied “Ukraine Above All.” The streets were almost completely quiet, except for the crack of artillery and drone fire in the distance.Until August 6, this wa
- HuffPost Life
We're Election Astrologers. Here's Who We Predict Will Win The 2024 Race.
Astrologers who interpret planets for a living are seeing surprises in November.
- Reuters
Zelenskiy touts new 'drone missile', calls Putin 'sick old man'
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.
- HuffPost
In The Speech Of Her Life, Kamala Harris Forcefully Prosecutes The Case Against Trump
At the Democratic convention, the presidential nominee laid out her vision for the future — and attacked Trump and his allies as "out of their minds."
- HuffPost
6 Thunderous Trump Takedowns That Got Some Serious Love From DNC Crowd
Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and Al Sharpton all took turns taking swipes at Trump on the final night of the convention.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Declines Security Briefings for This Surprising Reason
Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur
- The Independent
Trump will host an ‘awards gala’ for rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6
Attendees will have the chance to win a plaque commemorating Trump and the ‘J6 Prison Choir’s’ jailhouse song ‘Jusice for All’ briefly charting at #1 on the Billboard Music Charts
- The Hill
Cohen on how Trump likely felt about Republicans at DNC: ‘I don’t really care’
Michael Cohen, an ex-personal attorney and “fixer” for former President Trump, in a recent interview brushed off a question about how his former boss would react to Republicans’ appearances at the Democratic National Convention this past week. “I don’t really care what he’s thinking,” Cohen told CNN’s Jim Acosta Thursday, the final day of the…
- People
Elizabeth Warren Wraps DNC Speech with Trump-Vance Zinger: 'I Wouldn't Trust Those Guys to Move My Couch!'
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
- Reuters
Russian ambassador to U.S. says Putin has plan of action for Kursk incursion
"I tell you sincerely that the president has made a decision," the TASS state news agency quoted Antonov as saying late on Thursday. "I am firmly convinced that everyone will be severely punished for what has happened in Kursk region." The comments by Antonov, who did not provide further details on Putin's plans, came after the Kremlin leader held a meeting on Thursday with senior officials, including the governors of border regions, over two weeks after Ukraine launched its lightning attack, the biggest incursion into Russia by a foreign power since World War Two.
- CNN
‘Kind of gibberish’: CNN analyst reacts to RFK Jr.’s appearance with Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on stage with former President Donald Trump after announcing his endorsement of Trump earlier in the day. CNN contributor Lulu Garcia-Navarro reacts.