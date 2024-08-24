Boat parade held in support of Trump

Reuters

KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.