CBC

When Agasha Mutesasira was asked to perform the national anthems for the Vancouver Canucks-Detroit Red Wings game Sunday at Rogers Arena, she had no way of predicting the terrible and wonderful reception that awaited her major sporting debut. On one hand, there were the many thousands of fans who joined in the singing of O Canada with an energy and enthusiasm rarely heard, thanks of course to pro-Canadian sentiments stirred up by U.S. President Donald Trump and his trade war.In sharp contrast wa