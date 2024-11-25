Bob Geldof Hits Back After Ed Sheeran's Comments About Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas?

Sir Bob Geldof pictured in 2015 via Associated Press

Sir Bob Geldof has responded to Ed Sheeran’s comments about the newest incarnation of the Band Aid charity single Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Sir Bob had put together a “blended” version of the chart-topping single, which mixes vocals from three previous incarnations of the track, to commemorate 40 years since the original Band Aid.

Among the artists included on the so-called “ultimate mix” is Ed, who was previously part of Band Aid 30 in 2014.

However, shortly after the announcement was made, the Lego House singer claimed he wasn’t asked for permission about his voice being part of the song, and he’d have “respectfully declined” if he had been.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed,” he wrote, adding: “This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward looking one.”

Ed Sheeran via Associated Press

Ed also reposted a statement from the Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG, which read: “Ten years ago, I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognised the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa.

“While they may generate sympathy and donations, they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity.

“By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement. My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.”

In a new interview with The Times, Sir Bob responded to this criticism of Band Aid, insisting: “This little pop song has kept millions of people alive. Why would Band Aid scrap feeding thousands of children dependent on us for a meal?”

According to The Times, the Boomtown Rats singer then “reeled off all the work the charity does, from education to healthcare, before saying: “Why not keep doing that? Because of an abstract wealthy-world argument, regardless of its legitimacy?

“No abstract theory regardless of how sincerely held should impede or distract from that hideous, concrete real-world reality. There are 600 million hungry people in the world — 300 million are in Africa. We wish it were other but it is not. We can help some of them. That’s what we will continue to do.”

The stars of Band Aid 30, including Ed Sheeran, recording their cover of Do They Know It's Christmas? in 2014 Brian Aris/Band Aid

The version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? released in 2014 saw several controversial lyrics from the original song being rewritten.

Bono’s infamous “tonight thank God it’s them instead of you” was replaced by “tonight we’re reaching out and touching you”, while “where the only water flowing is the bitter sting of tears” was substituted with “where a kiss of love can kill you and there’s death in every tear”, in light of the Ebola crisis.

“There won’t be snow in Africa this Christmas time” was also ditched in favour of “bring peace and joy this Christmas to West Africa”, while “a song of hope where there’s no hope tonight” replaced “the greatest gift they’ll get this year is life”.

A press release for the “Ultimate Mix” teased: “On Band Aid - 2024 Ultimate Mix you will hear a young Sting sing alongside a young Ed Sheeran. A young Boy George with a young Sam Smith. A young George Michael beside a young Harry Styles.

“The young Bono with an older Bono, Chris Martin with Guy Garvey, the Sugababes and Bananarama, Seal and Sinead O’Connor, Rita Ora and Robbie Williams, Kool and the Gang and Underworld.”

Do They Know It’s Christmas? 2024 Ultimate Mix will premiere on breakfast radio on Wednesday 27 November, and will then immediately go on sale.

