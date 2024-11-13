Bob Geldof To Mark 40 Years Of Band Aid With New Version Of Do They Know It's Christmas?

The original Band Aid performers in 1984 Brian Aris

Bob Geldof has revealed that a new version of Do They Know It’s Christmas? is being released, to commemorate 40 years of Band Aid.

The charity single first debuted in the lead-up to Christmas in 1984, with musical heavyweights like George Michael, Sting, U2 frontman Bono and Simon Le Bon all lending their voices to the original version of Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

In the last four decades, the track has been re-recorded on three different occasions, with new contemporary stars putting their vocals on updated versions.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that plans were in place to commemorate the song’s 40th anniversary.

However, rather than re-recording it for a fifth time, this year will see the release of an “ultimate mix” of Do They Know It’s Christmas?, featuring “blended” vocals from three “separate generations into one seamless wholeblending”.

The singers of Band Aid 20 in 2004 Getty Images

An official press release teases: “On Band Aid - 2024 Ultimate Mix you will hear a young Sting sing alongside a young Ed Sheeran. A young Boy George with a young Sam Smith. A young George Michael beside a young Harry Styles.

“The young Bono with an older Bono, Chris Martin with Guy Garvey, the Sugababes and Bananarama, Seal and Sinead O’Connor, Rita Ora and Robbie Williams, Kool and the Gang and Underworld.”

It will also feature musical contributions from Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, Queen’s Roger Taylor, Paul Weller, Damon Albarn, Thom York and, of course, Midge Ure.

Do They Know It's Christmas hit number one yet again in 2014 Brian Aris

Interestingly, the press release makes no mention of Band Aid II, who recorded the second iteration of Do They Know It’s Christmas? in 1989, featuring contributions from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Bros, Bananarama and Lisa Stansfield.

Do They Know It’s Christmas?′ 2024 Ultimate Mix will premiere on breakfast radio on Friday 27 November, and will then immediately go on sale.

