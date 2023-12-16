Bob Thomson: The Hull Parkrun regular inspiring others

A cheery, 90-year-old grandfather with two repaired hips is inspiring hundreds of fellow runners.

Bob Thomson looks forward to his parkrun fix - a 5km (3.1 mile), timed run around Peter Pan Park, in Hull - each Saturday.

Both his milestone birthday and his 390th parkrun will be celebrated later, organisers said.

Mr Thomson said: "I like to encourage other people. I tell them if I can do it, so can they. They have no excuse."

Each week, he completes the 50-mile (80km) round trip from his bungalow in Driffield, East Yorkshire, to take part in the run. He is even partial to supplementing his Saturday runs with the occasional 10km (6.2 mile) run on a Sunday.

"There's another, closer parkrun at Beverley Westwood," said Mr Thomson, who became a nonagenarian on Monday. "But that's cross-country and I don't like to get myself too muddy at my age.

"These days I'm a bit embarrassed about my times, I used to do 5km in well under 30 minutes, but I just get on with it and do my best."

Mr Thomson said these days he tends to complete the run in 30-40 minutes but "it depends if I'm helping someone round the course".

He explained: "If I see someone struggling, I'll run alongside them. I'll help them along. I enjoy that."

Just before the pandemic, he broke a hip while competing in a half marathon in the Shetland Islands. His other hip is plated, he explained.

"You just have to keep going," Mr Thomson said. "Once you stop, you'll not get going again. That's what I tell people."

'Bob inspires everybody'

Mr Thomson shares two children and four grandchildren with his wife of 64 years Dorothy.

He attributes his fitness to his diet.

"I'm very fortunate that I've a very good wife who looks after me and feeds me the right food," he said.

Since taking up running aged 30, Mr Thomson - who retired from the motor trade when he was in his mid 60s - has also completed numerous marathons and half marathons, both in the UK and abroad.

The New York Marathon ranks among the highlights, he said.

Rob Newton, run director at Peter Pan Parkrun, said: "Bob inspires everybody to keep going. He's always so cheerful."

Recalling the occasion when Mr Thomson broke his hip in the half marathon, Mr Newton: "He was close to the finish line when it happened.

"We didn't see him at parkrun for a few weeks. Then he turned up with a walking stick and walked the course. Brilliant."

Greeting him when he finishes the event will be a celebratory banner. A birthday cake and warming mug of hot chocolate will also be waiting for him in the park's cafe, said Mr Newton.

