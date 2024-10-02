Bobby Witt Jr., Royals set for Game 2 of AL Wild Card in Baltimore
The Kansas City Royals return to action Wednesday afternoon taking on the Baltimore Orioles at 3:30 p.m. CT in an AL Wild Card series.
The Kansas City Royals return to action Wednesday afternoon taking on the Baltimore Orioles at 3:30 p.m. CT in an AL Wild Card series.
The former MLB star's death was ruled natural by the Clark County Coroner's Office after he was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Sept. 30
Wondering why Taylor Swift has skipped Travis Kelce’s latest Chiefs games? Sources reveal she has two very good reasons.
D-backs owner Ken Kendrick blamed himself for the signing of free-agent starter Jordan Montgomery.
What used to be one of baseball's most magical numbers — 61 home runs — now sits buried, eight lines deep, in the Major League Baseball record book.
Pete Rose ended his playing career as MLB's all-time leader in hits and games played.
On a busy news day in Montreal, the Canadiens wrapped up their day with a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators and it got ugly.
The Columbus hockey players all came out to celebrate Noa's second birthday with Johnny's widow Meredith
Connor McDavid is featured in the final two episodes of the Amazon Docu-Series debuting Friday October 4th.
NEWARK, N.J. -- While the New Jersey Devils are overseas in Prague, Czechia, Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen stood behind the bench at Prudential Center for the organization's fifth preseason game against the New York Rangers. A lineup headlined by Brain Halonen, Chase Stillman, and ...
Lions quarterback Jared Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his passes against the Seahawks but still came up short of a perfect passer rating and game ball.
Week 4 expert fantasy football rankings for PPR, half-PPR, and standard leagues to help with waiver wire claims and roster decisions.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are teammates and friends and they made fun wager over the weekend.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is known for his antics, especially on media day. Here's what the forward did for media day this year.
RotoWire's Ryan Dadoun compiles a list of players he's fading on fantasy hockey draft day ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, including a trio of netminders.
The late Pete Rose wasn't with the Expos for long, but his brief presence provided Montreal fans with a historic moment.
“I'm at that point in the season where I'm like, let me just push it away,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was already a superstar with his hitting and pitching accomplishments over six years with the Los Angeles Angels. Yet every October, Ohtani vanished, with the Angels having a losing record and never making the playoffs.
"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix doesn't know if there will be a 12th season and revealed where she stands with co-stars Lala Kent and Scheana Shay.
The Grand Slam of Curling season kicked off Tuesday with a new look and improved viewing options as The Curling Group made its presence felt right away at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.
The clothing company previously collaborated with the tennis star on her EleVen by Venus Williams brand.