Bobi Wine Meets Stars at BAFTAs as Director of Biopic Nominated

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was seen among the stars at the BAFTAs in London on Sunday, February 18, as the director of the documentary Bobi Wine: The People’s President, starring Wine himself, was nominated for an Outstanding Debut.

Footage released on Wine’s X account shows him alongside producer John Battsek and director Christopher Sharp.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President was nominated for a BAFTA in the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category, with director Christopher Sharp as the nominee.

The category was won by Earth Mama.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President follows Wine as he uses his music in his activism against the rule of Yoweri Museveni, who was been the Ugandan president since 1986. Credit: Bobi Wine via Storyful