'Bob's Burgers' actor Jay Johnston sentenced for involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Actor Jay Johnston was sentenced to a year in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, court records show.

Johnston, 56, who's known for his roles in "Bob's Burgers," "Arrested Development," and other comedies, was sentenced to spend a year in jail on Monday.

In July, he pled guilty to one felony charge of obstructing officers during a civil disorder, according to court documents previously acquired by USA TODAY.

After his sentencing, the actor will face 24 months of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay a restitution of $2,000 and a special assessment of $100.

Johnston, who was arrested in Los Angeles in June 2023, was originally charged with civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, according to USA TODAY's previous reporting.

The charges listed were dismissed, according to court documents.

What was Johnston accused of doing on Jan. 6?

In 2023, Johnston and several associates were charged with civil disorder, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building and grounds, entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds, as well as impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

In a statement of facts document from the same year that was previously obtained by USA TODAY, the FBI said it had interviewed "three current and former associates" of Johnston, all of whom identified the actor as the individual in still images from footage of the riot taken from public videos, closed circuit television and police body cameras.

Johnston was reportedly seen pushing "against police" and aiding "other rioters" near the Capitol's entrance.

According to prosecutors, Johnston's actions caused "bodily injury" to an officer, per the plea offer issued in June.

The document also noted one of the former associates presented the FBI with text messages from Johnston about the riot. He reportedly wrote: "The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn't. (Though) it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed …" the document stated.

According to the FBI, United Airlines records showed Johnston had a round-trip flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., departing on Jan. 4 and returning on Jan. 7, 2021.

Johnston asked for leniency

Since his involvement in the U.S. Capitol Insurrection in 2021, Johnston has been unable to find work as an actor, according to the sentencing memorandum submitted to the court by his attorney and acquired by USA TODAY. He has worked as a "handyman" for the last two years.

Johnston "was subsequently publicly dropped from various projects and has effectively been blacklisted by the film and television industry," it stated.

The memorandum also emphasized the role Johnston plays in the life of his autistic daughter. While he shares custody with the teen's mom, it stated that he is "the most stable caregiver in her life and provides the structure and routine his daughter needs to thrive and be successful."

Because of his career decline and his role in his daughter's life, Johnston's attorney asked that the court give Johnston a lesser sentencing of four to 10 months instead of the 18 months the plaintiffs recommended.

What acting roles did Johnston play?

Johnston can be spotted in the following roles, according to IMDB:

Bob's Burgers - Jimmy Pesto

Arrested Development - Officer Taylor

Mr. Pickles - Mr. Goodman

The Sarah Silverman Program - Officer Jay McPherson

Moral Oral- Principle Fakey and multiple other roles

The actor can also be seen and heard in "Better Call Saul," "Modern Family," "Rick and Morty" and more.

