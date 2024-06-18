Boca Raton man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up synagogues, murder Jews
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
The family was last seen with Rory Atwood, who has since been arrested in connection with remains found on his property
Arianna Battelle died in October 2020 after being severely beaten for bedwetting. Now her father, Justin Hopper, has been convicted of murdering her
"A Donald Trump supporter hired me to watch his neighbor because he was convinced his neighbor was 'a Soviet.'"
BERLIN (AP) — German investigators announced Monday that they seized cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.78 billion) from several container ships and arrested seven people in what they called the biggest ever cocaine find in the country.
A couple taking a walk in Katy on Saturday morning found the baby, who had just been born, police said
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
Three people have died after a shooting inside a North York business on Monday and Toronto police say they believe the shooter was among the dead.The shooting happened inside an office on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road, north of Lawrence Avenue E. The office is near a daycare and a school.Police said two men and a woman died. Officers were called to the business for the sound of gunshots at about 3:25 p.m.Det.-Sgt. Alan Bartlett, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service's homicide and miss
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger won’t serve additional prison time after pleading guilty Monday to a charge of lying to federal agents.
Older Americans are falling victim to massive timeshare fraud at the hands of Mexican cartels, the FBI says. Police warn to never pay advance fees.
Shannan Gilbert disappeared in 2010, and the last record of her is a chilling 911 call she placed on the night she vanished
Dallas-area megachurch pastor Robert Morris admitted to having “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady” in the 1980s after a woman accused him of molesting her when she was 12 years old, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WFAA.
VICTORIA — A man convicted of first-degree murder for killing his business partner in Port Coquitlam, B.C., in 1994 has died in prison.
A federal judge sentenced Anthony David Flores to nearly 16 years in prison and ordered him to pay $1 million in restitution
DENVER (AP) — Officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday, police said.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Monday set a trial date for a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a school teacher while she was on an early morning run in Memphis, Tennessee.
Donald Trump loyalist Anthony Hudson initially slammed the clip shared on his social media as “STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL” but soon performed a bonkers 180.
Two people who were aboard a World War II historical plane were killed Saturday when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Chino Airport in Southern California, firefighters said. The private Lockheed L12 aircraft was off the runway approximately 200 yards away in a grass field, when firefighters arrived around 12:35 p.m., Bryan Turner, the battalion chief with Chino Valley Fire District, told ABC News. On Monday, Yanks Air Museum in Chino, California, confirmed the identities of the individuals killed and said it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation of the incident.
McDonald's worker is arrested after allegedly shooting at a customer's vehicle who said the order was incorrect. According to Lakeland PD, Chassidy Gardner, 22, was working at the McDonald's drive-through window when the altercation happened.