Boca Raton man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up synagogues, murder Jews

CBC

Three people have died after a shooting inside a North York business on Monday and Toronto police say they believe the shooter was among the dead.The shooting happened inside an office on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road, north of Lawrence Avenue E. The office is near a daycare and a school.Police said two men and a woman died. Officers were called to the business for the sound of gunshots at about 3:25 p.m.Det.-Sgt. Alan Bartlett, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service's homicide and miss