Boca Raton Town Center

Latest Stories
- CBC
Deaths of Harrow, Ont., mother, children were case of intimate partner violence, initial investigation finds
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence and suicide.Three family members in Harrow, Ont., south of Windsor, died of gunshot wounds in June, the Ontario Provincial Police announced on Saturday.Carly Walsh, 41, and her children, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8 — who were found dead in their home on June 20 — died of gunshots wounds, OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchez said in a video posted to OPP West Region's social media accounts.Sanchez also said that Steve Walsh, Carly's husband and t
- CBC
Tipping, in this economy? How tipping culture is evolving
Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I
- USA TODAY
How police rescued a woman from a ritual killing amid massive Mexican trafficking network
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
- The Daily Beast
Pope Excommunicates Trump-Loving Ultra-Conservative
The Vatican on Friday informed a Donald Trump-supporting archbishop that he is being excommunicated for refusing to recognize Pope Francis' authority after years of outspoken public attacks.Carlo Maria Vigano, an ultra-conservative who served as the Vatican’s diplomat to Washington, D.C. between 2011 and 2016, was formally accused last month of schism, which is one of the most serious offenses in canon law. Schism is “the refusal of submission to the Supreme Pontiff or of communion with the memb
- People
Police Say Pa. Girl, 12, Died After Abuse Committed By Her Father And His Girlfriend. Her Sisters Want Change
Malinda Hoagland died in May. She was emaciated, weighing just 50 lbs., and had several broken bones
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
North Texas woman, husband survive 4th of July shark attack at South Padre Island
Tabatha Sullivent and her family were celebrating her daughter’s 15th birthday at the south Texas beach when their world turned upside down.
- The Canadian Press
Man dead after shooting partner in Woodstock, Ont.; police investigating
WOODSTOCK, ONT. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a man is dead after he shot his partner outside a home then suffered an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the woman is recovering in hospital after Thursday's daylight shooting in a suburban part of the small city about 60 kilometres west of Hamilton. Woodstock police did not immediately say how the man was shot, or whether his injuries were self-inflicted, but an inspector did say he shot the woman first. A police news release says there is no t
- The Canadian Press
2 teenagers die while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach, police say
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
- USA TODAY
Mexican cartels are diversifying business beyond drugs. Here's where they are profiting
The cartels' reach extends into many parts of Mexico's economy, from food production to fuel.
- The Canadian Press
Conservatives vow to remove Liberals' pick for Canadian Human Rights Commission
OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives vowed Friday that a future Pierre Poilievre-led government would remove the man the Liberals just appointed to lead the Canadian Human Rights Commission.
- People
Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Got Frustrated When Her Son, 1, Couldn't Walk by Himself. Now He's Charged with Murder
Christian Moniz Rabino, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child neglect and abuse
- People
Texas Mom Arrested After Leaving 3 Kids — Ages 4, 2 and 1 Month — in Hot Car While Shopping
The woman was reportedly charged with three counts of child endangerment and was released on bond
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
This population of people is growing faster in SC than rest of US, new Census data shows
This population of people has grown faster in South Carolina than the rest of the U.S., new Census data shows. Here’s what’s happening.
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 Copa America: Saturday's schedule and how to watch quarterfinals
The 2024 Copa America tournament heads into the quarterfinal rounds with two thrilling matches on Saturday. Here is all the info to catch the action.
- The Canadian Press
LCBO stores closed for 2 weeks as workers strike, oppose plan to open up booze market
TORONTO — Workers for Ontario's main liquor retailer, who say the government's plan to open up the alcohol market poses an existential threat to their jobs, are now on strike, with stores expected to stay closed for at least 14 days.
- CNN
Ryan Garcia expelled by World Boxing Council following racist remarks
Ryan Garcia has been expelled by the WBC following a livestream where he repeatedly used racist and discriminatory language against Black people and Muslims.
- HuffPost
Virginia School Board Member Sentenced In Jan. 6 Case Says He Won't Resign
“You're going to need a bigger wrecking ball to get me out of there,” Miles Adkins said of calls for him to step down.
- People
Boy, 7, Dies After Being Hit by Piece of Farming Machinery While Helping in Field
Authorities in Pennsylvania said there were no signs of foul play and the boy’s death was ruled accidental
- CNN
The case of an abandoned newborn who died ran cold for 23 years. Texas authorities just charged her mother with manslaughter
A newborn baby girl who was abandoned in a Texas ditch and left to die went unidentified for 23 years until authorities say they recently identified and charged her mother.
- CBC
2 separate crashes on the same Sask. highway kill 5, including infant, 2 children
Five people, including two young children and an infant, were killed in two separate crashes just hours apart on the same western Saskatchewan highway Friday afternoon, police say.The first was a crash between a van and truck on Highway 4, between Cochin and North Battleford, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, RCMP said.Three people in the van from Flying Dust First Nation — a 48-year-old woman who was driving and two boys, ages five and six — were killed. One other van passenger and the driver of the