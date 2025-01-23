Boden, 7th grader, wished to spend time with the Colorado Rockies | Wish Wednesday

In this week's Wish Wednesday, Denver7 wants to send a shout out to Boden, a 7th grader at Flagstaff Academy in Longmont who is now 4 years cancer free. Boden's Make-A-Wish was to go see the Colorado Rockies play. He loves skiing, mountain biking, being with friends and playing baseball. At the Rockies game, he attended batting practice, took a tour of the club house and spent time with some of his favorite players. We are so glad to tell your story, Boden, keep on thriving!