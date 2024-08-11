Bodies of all 62 victims of stunning Brazil plane crash recovered

The bodies of all 62 victims of a stunning plane crash in Brazil in which the aircraft plummeted to the ground in a residential neighborhood have been recovered, government officials said Sunday.

Investigators finished a search for victims at the site of the crash outside São Paulo on Saturday night, according to the state government in São Paulo, located in southeast Brazil. The cause of the Friday crash is still unknown.

Dozens of families of victims descended on a medical facility Sunday to help identify their loved ones.

The remains of all 62 victims − 34 males and 28 females − were taken to a central police medical facility after responders completed their recovery efforts at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, about 33 hours after the crash, the São Paulo state government said in a Sunday statement. At least 31 bodies had been recovered as of Saturday afternoon.

In earlier announcements, authorities said there were 61 people onboard the flight, operated by Brazilian airline Voepass. The passenger total was later updated to 62.

A drone view shows people working at the site of a plane crash in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 10, 2024.

The flight had been traveling from Cascavel, a city along Brazil's southern border, to the Guarulhos airport in São Paulo. The aircraft's pilots did not report an emergency or adverse weather conditions, Brazil's air force said in a statement. The aircraft was flying normally on Friday until 1:21 p.m., when it stopped responding to calls, and radar contact was lost at 1:22 p.m., the agency said. The crash happened shortly after, at 1:30 p.m.

In São Paulo, a group of about 40 doctors, dentists and other forensics experts "continues to provide uninterrupted and exclusive care to the victims of the plane crash," the state government said.

Who was onboard the Brazil flight that crashed?

The pilot and co-pilot of the Voepass airlines flight have been identified by local authorities as Danilo Santos Romano and Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, the Associated Press reported.

At least eight physicians were aboard, according to Gov. Ratinho Júnior, the governor of the nearby state of Paraná, home to the famous Iguaçu waterfalls. Four college professors from Unioeste university in the western part of the state were also confirmed dead, according to AP.

Authorities work at the site of a plane crash where all passengers and crew on board died, in Vinhedo, Brazil, on Aug. 9, 2024

A 3-year-old girl named Liz Ibba dos Santos was the only child on the passenger list, AP reported. The girl had been traveling with her father. Another family was traveling with a dog whose remains were also found in the wreckage, according to AP.

What caused the Brazil plane to crash?

Authorities have not announced a cause of the accident, which saw a ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop airplane spiral out of the air and crash into a residential area in Vinhedo, just northwest of São Paulo.

City officials in Valinhos, near Vinhedo, said one home in the local condominium complex was damaged, but none of the residents were injured.

Voepass chief operations officer Marcel Moura said at a news briefing Friday that ice had been predicted at the altitudes the plane was flying at, but "within the acceptable range."

"But the plane is sensitive to ice, that could be a starting point," Moura said, noting the plane's de-icing system, along with the rest of the aircraft, had been deemed operational before takeoff.

Jaafar El-Awady, a professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, told USA TODAY he was astonished by videos showing how the plane tumbled from the sky.

“It’s not like it was flying down. It looks more like a rock was falling out of the sky,” El-Awady said, indicating the plane stalled midair.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, three of the deadliest airplane crashes in South America have occurred in Brazil.

Contributing: Mike Snider, Eduardo Cuevas, Jonathan Limehouse, Minnah Arshad, Will Carless, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brazil plane crash: 62 victims' bodies recovered in Sao Paulo