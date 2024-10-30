Bodies recovered after flash floods in Spain

Bodies have been recovered after torrential rain caused flash floods in south-eastern Spain, the leader of the Valencia region says.

"Dead bodies have been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to provide any further data," Carlos Mazon told reporters.

Spain has been hit by torrential rain and hailstorms, triggering flash flooding across multiple regions.

Footage uploaded to social media shows floodwaters causing chaos, knocking down bridges and dragging cars through the streets.