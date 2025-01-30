Bodies Recovered From Potomac River After Deadly Plane Collision

The bodies of plane-crash victims were recovered from the Potomac River in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, January 30, as officials said no survivors were expected from a crash involving a passenger jet and a military helicopter.

In footage filmed from a nearby building, emergency responders are seen transporting the bodies of victims from boats to vans and hearses.

At least 28 bodies were recovered as of Thursday morning, according to local reports. Credit: @ ambirceleste via Storyful