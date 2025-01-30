Bodies of two boys found in New Brunswick home, 46-year-old man facing murder charges

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

SAINT JOHN — A 46-year-old man is facing murder charges after officers in Saint John, N.B., found the bodies of two boys inside a home on Wednesday morning.

In a news release Thursday, the Saint John Police Force said the accused knew the two boys — ages 10 and 17 — but investigators did not provide details about the nature of their relationship, except to say there was no risk to public safety.

Police said officers were dispatched to the home on Skaling Court in the city's north end at 7 a.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call.

The officers forced their way into the home, where they found the two bodies and a man with life-threatening injuries.

He is in hospital under police custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Investigators are asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about what happened inside the home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.

The Canadian Press

