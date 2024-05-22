Bodies of two women found at house in Nottingham ‘lay undiscovered’ for some time, police say

The house in Nottingham where the bodies of two women have been found - Tom Maddick/SWNS

The bodies of two women have been found inside a house in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at 11.04am on Tuesday following concerns for the welfare of residents at the home in Hartley Road, Radford.

Police said it believed the bodies “had lain undiscovered for some time”.

Det Ch Insp Ruby Burrow, from Nottinghamshire Police, said officers did not believe there was an immediate risk to the public.

She said: “We are keeping an open mind into what has happened at this address and will be working hard over the next few days to establish how and when these two women lost their lives.

“In the meantime my thoughts - and those of every other officer involved in this investigation - are with those who have died, their family and friends.”

Police say two bodies have been found at the property in Nottingham - Tom Maddick/SWNS

A shop worker on Hartley Road said the discovery of the bodies of two women in a property nearby was “shocking”.

The worker in Food Basket African Butchers & Grocers, said he first saw a police officer on the street at about noon on Tuesday then saw a police vehicle later in the afternoon.

He said: “We saw a police car yesterday and this morning, I thought it was normal, routine.

“It is surprising, it’s quite shocking.”